An Auburn High School 1980s Band Reunion will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Ukrainian National Club in Auburn.

The event will feature a video presentation with pictures, audio and video from band performances, an alumni jam session, and honoring of band members who have passed away. The event will also pay tribute to 1980s Auburn band director Dr. Stephen L. Gage, who passed away in February and was planning on attending.