A cut above: Cayuga County native sets two Guinness World Records with swords

Setting two Guinness World Records was a weight off of Emily Quant's shoulders — and legs. About 119 pounds, to be exact.

Quant, a dancer from Port Byron who now lives in Putnam County, set the world records for the most swords balanced on one's body in one minute and in three minutes during an attempt on April 30.

The attempt was the culmination of two and a half years of not only physical training, Quant told The Citizen, but convincing Guinness to add the records to the institution's hallowed book.

"It was such a huge relief," Quant said over the phone Wednesday. "I had a feeling if I pushed it all the way they'd recognize that what I was doing was extraordinary and worth adding to the book."

Quant set the three-minute record with 56 swords balanced on her shoulders and legs. Five minutes later, she set the one-minute record with 28 swords. She balanced the inner edge of the swords, which are curved scimitars, in order to fit so many on her body. They weigh 2.12 pounds each, making the records as much a feat of strength as one of balance. Guinness verified the records on June 9.

Though her swords aren't sharpened, the records are also a feat of daring. One tipping over could trigger a whole cascade of pointy steel crashing down on her, Quant said. She used gloves and a face shield for protection, as well as rosin to reduce any moisture on her body. In the few years she spent training she has sustained her share of nicks, and some close calls, but no serious accidents.

From there, setting the records was simply a matter of focus, Quant said. Just the position she sat in — another way of fitting more swords — was so painful her hip took three weeks to recover.

"If I drop a sword and react, I'll lose a whole leg of swords. So I have to stay calm during this slow build of weight on my muscles," she said. "I really don't even think about it anymore."

Quant is "a little goofier" with swords during shows, which she is performing this summer at the New York Faerie Festival in Binghamton and the Kingdom Faire in Putnam Valley. Her balancing act is just one part of a dance portfolio that also includes fire, whips and stilts. Before swords helped her slice into Renaissance festivals, she mostly performed at private events like birthdays and graduations.

Growing up in Port Byron, Quant didn't think a career like hers was possible. She thought the arts were only for fun or the famous until her time at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School. There, the dance lessons she had been taking since age 5 paid off as Quant led castmates through the choreography of the school's musicals. After graduating in 1999, she went on to study at SUNY Geneseo, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and SUNY Purchase. Weekend classes in New York City led to performances with esteemed groups like Limón Dance Company, and even a tour of China.

"It was really hard, and I was really broke, but I loved it," she said.

Early in her career, Quant began taking belly dancing classes. She was fascinated by the feminine and technical movements, she said, but they were hard for her to master due to her classical training. To help, an instructor suggested Quant balance a sword on her head and try to move without making it topple over. By 2009, she was balancing swords as a complement to her dance performances.

More than a decade later, when COVID-19 began, Quant started testing just how many swords she could balance on her body. With no performances on her schedule, she took to Zoom. Viewers were excited to watch her, she said, as she told stories while balancing swords from a vast collection left to her by a partner who passed away in 2019. In February 2021, she contacted Guinness.

The records Quant set on April 30 topped her personal bests, making them even more rewarding. But there was one record she was unable to achieve that day — the record she trained the hardest to set — which was balancing swords while inverted. She would like to pursue that one, as well as balancing the heaviest weight in swords and the most swords overall, after she takes a little break.

"It's such a tremendous effort," she said. "I just hope nobody beats me so I have to do them again."

To learn more For more information about Emily Quant, visit pyrobellydancer.com.

