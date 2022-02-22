'A different world now': Auburn senior home builds pavilion for visits

After months without visitors due to COVID-19, assisted living centers like The Faatz-Crofut Home for the Elderly in Auburn can welcome them once again.

But as the pandemic continues, some visitors are still hesitant about setting foot inside a place with such a vulnerable population.

That's why the center, known colloquially as The Home, is building a place where visitors can see their loved ones outside.

Construction is now underway on an 18-by-22-foot pavilion on the center's Grant Avenue property. Klare Gunnip, The Home's administrator, told The Citizen the pavilion should be finished by Friday.

Once finished, the pavilion will be furnished and ready for visits, depending on the weather. It will have open walls and thus no heat, but it will have electrical hookups and solar lighting.

Gunnip said the pavilion is made of steel and coated wood, giving it an "elegant" look that will blend with the brick 1865 building. Organized by the Auburn Female Bible Society as The Home for the Friendless, the center began as a haven for dependents of Civil War veterans and women with limited resources. It has operated uninterrupted for the 157 years since.

Today, The Home has about 40 residents in its 53 beds. Stella, 100, and Pearl, 103, are among the ones excited for the pavilion and the views of the center's gardens it'll provide, Gunnip said.

The pavilion will also host The Home's old-time band concerts and other events. The new furniture will be more comfortable than the lawn chairs residents have used for outdoor events, Gunnip added. The pavilion should fit about 20 to 25 people, depending on the furniture layout. Regardless, that's more than the activity room inside the center can fit.

While the events will be a bonus, the visits will be the main benefit of the pavilion, Gunnip said. As COVID-19 has shown, socialization and regular family contact are crucial to the wellness of residents.

"We want to keep people thriving here," she said. "It's just a different world now."

That benefit is why Gunnip was able to secure half of the funding for the $35,000 project from the state Department of Health in the form of an Enhancing the Quality of Adult Living grant. The other half of the funding will be covered by The Home's board of trustees, she said. The pavilion also required a special permit from the city of Auburn due to its size.

Given the effort behind it and the possibilities in front of it, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the pavilion may be in order, Gunnip said.

"It's going to be very lovely," she said. "A grand addition to our property."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.