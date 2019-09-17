Canadian physician Jack Newman focused his career on breastfeeding for two reasons: It's important to health of the mother and the baby. And the ignorance around it "boggles the mind," he said.
Continuing his mission to dispel misinformation around the practice, the author of "The Ultimate Breastfeeding Book of Answers" will travel to Auburn Thursday, Sept. 26, to present at the conference "Breastfeeding: Strengthening a Community," which is in its fourth year.
The conference will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn, and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. with the first presentation, "What They Didn't Teach You About Breastfeeding in Your Training," and continue through 4:20 p.m. Newman will give three other presentations throughout the day, with 10-minute breaks and lunch in between. The public can register to attend the event online by 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. The event is jointly presented by the Cayuga Community Health Network and the Nurse-Family Partnership at the Cayuga County Health Department.
Newman established a breastfeeding clinic in Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children in 1984, which was the first of its kind to be based in a hospital. "Many hospital-based clinics have started in Canada. I know best Toronto, where at least two other hospitals have started clinics more or less based on our model," he said in an email to The Citizen.
Newman's clinic, International Breastfeeding Centre, moved into its own space in 2005. Mothers who need help with breastfeeding are referred there by their doctors, nurses or mid-wives.
"The mother and baby are seen by one of our lactation consultants, who takes a relevant complete history and then helps the mother latch the baby onto the breast as best possible," Newman said.
Even though Newman has spoken publicly about breastfeeding since 1986, he said the conversation still isn't improving much.
"More and more health professionals are convinced by the formula company advertising that formula is the equivalent of breastfeeding" while characterizing breastfeeding as unreliable and even unsafe, he said. This results in babies who "are fussy, don’t sleep well, don’t gain well," he continued.
"None of this would happen if mothers and babies got off to a good start with breastfeeding and received good help and advice from hospital staff from the very beginning," he said.
Newman's other talks at the Auburn conference will center on challenging misconceptions around hypoglycemia and jaundice in babies, decreasing milk supply after the first couple weeks of breastfeeding and taking medications while breastfeeding. Newman said he will explain how the first two topics are often used as reasons to supplement a baby's diet with more formulas.
Newman is no stranger to public speaking engagements. He's spoken at hundreds of conferences, he said, where his goal is to generate informed support for breastfeeding.
"I hope they understand how breastfeeding works, how mothers are undermined in their desire to breastfeed and blame themselves for their failures when in fact, it is the system that has failed them," he said.