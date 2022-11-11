'A humble generation': Auburn WWII veteran inspires Pentagon exhibit by grandson

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Zach Coco spent years recording the stories of more than 100 World War II veterans — all because he never got the story he wanted most.

Coco, a photographer in Long Beach, is the creator of the Pictures for Heroes project. It's an archive of veteran portraits and narratives of their service created for posterity, Coco told The Citizen.

"World War II veterans aren't going to be around much longer," he said. "My goal was to preserve these stories and give them to their families so when they pass, they have something to look back on."

In 2019 the project became a book, "WWII Heroes: 100 Portraits and Biographies of WWII Veterans." Last Veterans Day, it also became an exhibit at the Pentagon that will continue through March.

Along with 35 veteran portraits in the D.C. building's halls is a picture of the one who inspired the project: Anthony Coco, Zach's grandfather. Born in Auburn, and nicknamed "Coke," he enlisted in the Navy and participated in four amphibious landings in the South Pacific. One of them saw his ship, the USS Rushmore, struck by a Japanese torpedo at an angle just glancing enough that it didn't explode.

Anthony passed away in 2014 at the age of 90 — before Zach could interview his hero about what he went through more than half a century ago.

"I always wanted to sit down with him," he said. "He was always someone I looked up to and admired. He taught me a lot of values, work ethic. He was a good friend of mine."

That was when Zach began Pictures for Heroes.

If there's one consistency in the stories he collected for the project, he said, it's that the veterans don't consider themselves heroes the way most do.

"They felt like they were just serving their country," he said. "They're a humble generation. They did their job and came home."

Zach met many of the veterans he photographed and interviewed through the Honor Flight Network. His father, John, took Anthony to see the memorials in D.C. through the Syracuse hub. A hub was just starting in the Los Angeles area at the time, Zach said, and before project was done he had participated in more than 20 flights. He also traveled to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

It was at a ceremony on the grounds of the historic invasion that Zach met a contact with the Army who would nominate the Pictures for Heroes project for its exhibit at the Pentagon. He and John met to see the exhibit with other family members. Amid the limited time Zach had in the high-security building and the bustle of people there, he didn't have much of a chance to absorb the moment.

"It was special to see," he said. "But knowing it exists and lives in there, speaking to people who work there and feel its impact — that definitely helps drive home the significance too."

The Pictures for Heroes project also taught Zach a lot about World War II, he said. Whether it's through his website or the halls of the Pentagon, he hopes it teaches generations to come.

"I hope the information gets shared and passed down, so people can learn and appreciate the hardships a lot of these guys had to endure to survive," he said.

"I met these guys in their 90s and 100s, but they were in their teens and 20s then."