It was a running joke in Jordan, Sarah Carlson said, that the village got a bar before it got a coffee shop.

That's why Carlson opened a shop, Peace Love Coffee, in her caffeine-deprived hometown last month.

Located on 2 Clinton St., the diminutive shop offers coffee along with baked goods and a menu of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, already making it a destination in Jordan.

"The word has spread and we're really happy about it," Carlson told The Citizen on Friday. "I already have my regulars and know who I can count on seeing here."

Carlson opened Peace Love Coffee where a previous coffee shop, Clinton Street Café, was opened by Ernie Hamm in May 2021. It was Jordan's first coffee shop in 10 to 15 years, Carlson said. She recalled having coffee with Hamm once, and sharing her gratitude for the shop. But it closed when he passed away in April 2022. Seeing a note on the door that the business was for sale, Carlson took it upon herself to make sure Jordan didn't lose its coffee shop. She closed on the business in November, and after repainting the space and replacing its floor, opened her shop Jan. 23.

An entrepreneur, Carlson adds Peace Love Coffee to a portfolio that also includes a landscaping business and a pet-sitting and grooming one. The shop isn't her first time in food service, either, having worked at a few restaurants after growing up baking with her grandmother. Together with Michael Woodworth, her boyfriend and the shop's cook, she's devised a menu of breakfast sandwiches and wraps that mix scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, cheese and meat, with meatless bacon and sausage available as well. The lunch menu features deli sandwiches, BLTs and tuna melts.

Carlson and Woodworth's homemade baked goods have been another early hit. Along with serving brownies, muffins and scones, they've gotten requests for oatmeal raisin and molasses cookies, and raves for their chocolate chip ones. Overall, Carlson said, customers have been "very supportive" since the first day, when the line reached the front door until close. Among the early regulars are Jordan's bus drivers and teachers, and the staff of Lyons National Bank down the street. The staff came into the shop wearing matching shirts Friday, telling Carlson that's now "Peace Love Coffee Day."

"Jordan has needed a place to get a cup of coffee, or something other than pizza. Having a little variety is nice for the town," she said. "Now Jordan is a village that you can get both a beer and a coffee."

If you go WHAT: Peace Love Coffee WHEN: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays WHERE: 2 Clinton St., Jordan INFO: Call (315) 277-5171 or visit facebook.com/peacelovecoffee or peacelovecoffee.cafe

