A new whey: Cayuga County company makes sanitizer from dairy

The hand sanitizer you use during the COVID-19 pandemic could be coming from an unlikely source: dairy byproducts.

If so, that sanitizer is also most likely coming from Cayuga County.

New Age Renewable Energy, operating under the trade name Cayuga Ingredients, has been making BOS Hand Sanitizer at a King Ferry facility since the pandemic began. It's distilled from milk or whey permeate, or whey acid — all byproducts that dairy producers commonly discard. Consumers can buy the sanitizer directly in gallon jugs, but it's also shipped in 55-gallon drums and 275-gallon tanks. Since March, New Age has made tens of thousands of gallons of BOS, which has been purchased by governments, donated to nonprofits and shipped as far as Alaska and Hawaii.

New Age Director Eduard Zaydman told The Citizen on Thursday that BOS is made using a process developed by the company's co-founder, Joe Van Groll, over the last decade. If not for the pandemic, it would be used to make ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, for beverage (spirits) or industrial (paint thinner, printer ink) applications. But the process also results in a yeast protein that's made into animal feed, Zaydman said, as well as drinkable water. For every gallon of ethanol distilled at New Age, about one pound of yeast protein and five gallons of water are produced.