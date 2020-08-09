'A people business': Century-old Auburn firm has quiet but global presence

That expansion, which would continue under Charles R. and Douglas, is the reason Adams & Son isn't just one of the oldest businesses in Auburn. It's also one of the most accomplished.

Douglas is a little less self-effacing about that.

"We deal all over the world, all over the country," he said. "We're not the little, down-home place that everyone thinks we are."

His father, Charles R., began making trips to Lloyd's of London, taking the firm global in step with manufacturers in the second half of the 20th century. For instance, one of the firm's clients was Columbian Rope Co. And when the Auburn rope producer moved its operations to Mississippi, or when it began sourcing manila hemp from the Phillippines, Adams & Son went with them.

It was also while Charles R. ran the firm, in the 1960s, that it moved into its current South Street home from where the Cayuga County Office Building is today.