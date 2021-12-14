'A wonderful thing': Director of Auburn recovery agency retiring after 43 years

AUBURN — Kevin Hares' job changed more in the past few years than it did in the previous 40.

Under his leadership, though, Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs adapted to those changes. From the opioid epidemic to COVID-19, the Auburn outpatient facility adapted to them successfully enough that Hares, who will retire Friday after 43 years as its executive director, feels like he's leaving the agency known as CHAD in good hands.

"I feel good about what we've built here," he told The Citizen during a Dec. 10 interview at his office. "But the last few years have been such a heavy lift."

Today, CHAD scarcely resembles the agency where Hares interviewed for a counselor position right out of college.

A graduate of Union Springs High School, he spent two years at Auburn (now Cayuga) Community College and another two at SUNY Cortland, studying to become a physical education teacher. Pessimistic about his job prospects, he switched to psychology and took a job as a teacher's aide at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES before applying to CHAD in 1977.

The facility, which opened in 1970, had a staff of five, Hares said. It now employs 20, down from a peak of 26. But the more significant difference between then and now is the way society approached substance abuse and addiction. There was little education for counselors, alcohol was considered separate from other substances and insurance didn't cover treatment.

Hares, who became executive director after two years, described the main goal of the agency as "motivational interviewing." Most people there are mandated by court, so they're often reluctant to participate in their recovery. All Hares and his staff can do, he said, is help them understand they have a problem in hopes that one day they will participate.

That's why Hares tells his staff they can't take credit for CHAD's successes, nor blame themselves for its failures. Ultimately, he feels the responsibility for a person's recovery falls on the person alone. He might see someone through their teens and young adulthood before that message finally takes hold when they're in their 40s, he said.

"When people have that epiphany and they change, it's a wonderful thing to see," he said. "I think we helped a lot of people, and if we didn't help them directly, we planted seeds."

Over the years, Hares has seen substances come and sometimes go, from cocaine in the '80s to ephedra in the '90s. Until the mid-2010s, he only saw about one heroin case a year, usually someone from Auburn Correctional Facility. Then the opioid epidemic hit Cayuga County, directly and indirectly destroying lives to a greater degree than any substance he'd seen before.

"We've probably lost more people we've touched in the last five years than I have in my whole career," he said.

Still, the epidemic has had its silver linings. The stigma of drug addiction is slowly fading, Hares said, as the community comes together to fight back. For instance, he never could have imagined law enforcement officers promoting recovery services the way the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department have in recent years.

"We were the lost child in behavioral health," he said. "Now we're starting to see a really positive synergy that says, to me, recovery is eventually going to be treated like any other medical condition."

As CHAD adapted how it helps people through the changing landscape of substance abuse and addiction, the agency itself has also had to adapt.

The nature of the nonprofit, which is funded by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, has always limited how much Hares could compensate his staff. CHAD isn't as profitable as the private recovery facilities people willfully attend, and as a result has lost some of its staff to those facilities, and the state office, over the years.

But some of those staff have come back to CHAD. Hares believes that's because, over the decades, he has worked to pay them what they're worth and provide them with competitive benefits, including the agency's first retirement plan when he was 30. He hasn't always been able to give them Christmas bonuses, but they've stuck with him for years anyway.

"His time, dedication, and compassion to so many people has been immeasurable," said James Hodges, a 36-year employee of CHAD, who called Hares a "boss, colleague, mentor and friend."

Ray Bizzari, the Cayuga County director of community services, similarly praised Hares for his leadership with staff and with the people they help.

"He has led CHAD through years of regulatory (and) program changes all the while maintaining a workplace culture where everyone is valued and respected," said Bizzari, who has worked with Hares for more than 30 years. "He's been a hands-on executive director, often taking calls and meeting with people to help them in what's often one of the worst times for them."

Over the last two years, the major logistical challenge at CHAD has been COVID-19. Though it's been part of his "heavy lift," Hares said the pandemic has also given recovery services a useful tool in the form of telehealth. Many people who wouldn't have walked through the door for counseling have gotten help because the barrier to entry has been changed.

As he prepares to retire, Hares is still surrounded by change. Fentanyl has become the deadly common denominator in the majority of overdose deaths, the field of behavioral health has begun to focus more on trauma and, in March, New York legalized recreational marijuana. But, like alcohol, being legal doesn't make a substance less harmful when abused, Hares said.

For all those changes, Hares feels that after 43 years, he will leave CHAD on Friday with the confidence that the facility can continue to succeed without him.

Though the goodbye will be emotional, Hares doesn't plan on going back to the office much. Instead, he'll spend time with his five grandchildren, travel, take in some concerts and work on the house he shares with his wife, Linda, in Union Springs. Replacing him at CHAD will be Beth Hurny-Fricano, previously executive director of the Prevention Network in Syracuse.

"Her personality will definitely keep the agency moving forward," Hares said. "If I got good replacement parts, it's easier to take the walk."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.