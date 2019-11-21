{{featured_button_text}}
Driving
Deposit Photos

An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26 and 27, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

Participants must attend both sessions of the class to qualify for a reduction in their car insurance or take points off their driver's license.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The classes cost $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. All ages are welcome.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-8581.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0