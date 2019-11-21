An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26 and 27, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.
Participants must attend both sessions of the class to qualify for a reduction in their car insurance or take points off their driver's license.
The classes cost $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. All ages are welcome.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-8581.