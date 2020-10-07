ABC Cayuga: Apple fun with little ones

There’s something magical about any changing season, but fall in central New York is especially enchanting. The air is cool and crisp, the sky is bright blue, the foliage is breathtaking and the apple trees are beckoning! Apple picking is an activity that the whole family can enjoy together. We are so fortunate that CNY is home to some of the best apple orchards in the state. Chances are you live within a short drive to a family-friendly orchard, so let the apple picking begin! But before heading out to the orchard, here are some tips to help make this a fun and memorable experience for everyone.
Make adjustments for pandemic picking. Don’t forget to pack your family’s masks. Even though you will be outside, due to COVID-19, orchards are asking guests, along with staff, to wear masks and practice social distancing when at their farms. They may also be limiting numbers of pickers and numbers of cars in the parking areas. Have snacks and a few toys or books available just in case you have to wait this year. Activities, like hay rides, bounce houses and play areas may be closed. Call the farm or check the website in advance for these details in order to limit unexpected disappointments.
Use your time wisely. If afternoon naptime is important to your household, try to get to those shiny red apples first thing in the morning. Most farms open at 8 a.m. It’s also wise to avoid weekends if you can. The orchards become very crowded on Saturdays and Sundays, especially if the weather is good. Your best bet is mid-week if you can manage it. Plan to pick apples then enjoy a picnic lunch or snack and get home with your exhausted child and big bag of apples by naptime.
Leave the stroller in the car. Most orchards provide wagons for children to ride in, and to transport your bags of apples. Orchards are often muddy, and the long grass, bumps and ruts create challenging terrain for strollers. Bring sanitizing wipes, give the wagon a wipe-down and let your child enjoy sitting and bumping along rows of apple trees. The farm is a safe place for children to be out of the stroller to explore and experience the grass, trees and apples all around them. Infants will do best in a baby carrier or backpack so they can be closer to the action, too.
Take advantage of all the fun and learning opportunities the orchard naturally provides. Read the names and descriptions of all the apples. Decide together what kinds of apples you will pick and how many. If you want a dozen Empire apples, be sure to count each as it goes in the bag or basket. Do the same for each variety. If old enough, invite your child to examine and compare the varieties. Let babies and toddlers hold, roll and try to pick them up while sitting in the grass. Play simple hide-and-seek games around and behind the apple trees. Let your child lead the way and decide which trees to pick from. Nothing makes a small child feel more powerful or look more adorable than marching down a long row of apple trees with a sense of purpose.
Pick some extra to share. Picking is the fun part, and it’s easy to end up with more than you need. Let your children decorate a few brown bags and put a half dozen apples in them. Leave these with a note on the door step of a friend or neighbor who might not be able to get out and pick fresh apples. This is an opportunity for your child to participate in a simple act of kindness and make the apple picking experience even more special.
Have some apple fun at home. Once you arrive home with your bounty, fill up the sink and let your child help you wash and dry the apples. A sink full of apples rolling and bobbing will definitely keep a child busy for a bit. Pile them in a dish drainer to dry or lay them out on a big towel on your counter. You will have enough for eating and baking. Here are some great ideas for easy, delicious, child-friendly apple recipes: yummytoddlerfood.com/recipes/healthy-apple-recipes-for-kids.
And finally, here are some local family-friendly apple picking options:
Cayuga County
⦁ Grisamore Farms, 4069 Goose St., Locke: (315) 497-1347
⦁ Owen Orchards Cider Mill and Farm Market, 8174 Grant Ave. Road, Weedsport: (315) 252-4097
Onondaga County
⦁ Beak and Skiff, 2708 Lords Hill Road, Lafayette: (315) 696-6085
We miss seeing our Play Space families, and love to think about you outside playing and enjoying this beautiful fall weather. Here is a final thought about apple picking — but also about parenting! "Don’t be afraid to go out on a limb, that’s where the fruit is."
Happy apple picking!
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!