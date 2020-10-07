ABC Cayuga: Apple fun with little ones

Leave the stroller in the car. Most orchards provide wagons for children to ride in, and to transport your bags of apples. Orchards are often muddy, and the long grass, bumps and ruts create challenging terrain for strollers. Bring sanitizing wipes, give the wagon a wipe-down and let your child enjoy sitting and bumping along rows of apple trees. The farm is a safe place for children to be out of the stroller to explore and experience the grass, trees and apples all around them. Infants will do best in a baby carrier or backpack so they can be closer to the action, too.

Take advantage of all the fun and learning opportunities the orchard naturally provides. Read the names and descriptions of all the apples. Decide together what kinds of apples you will pick and how many. If you want a dozen Empire apples, be sure to count each as it goes in the bag or basket. Do the same for each variety. If old enough, invite your child to examine and compare the varieties. Let babies and toddlers hold, roll and try to pick them up while sitting in the grass. Play simple hide-and-seek games around and behind the apple trees. Let your child lead the way and decide which trees to pick from. Nothing makes a small child feel more powerful or look more adorable than marching down a long row of apple trees with a sense of purpose.