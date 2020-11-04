ABC Cayuga: Cultivating gratitude in young children

Families have had a lot to be grumpy about lately, so it’s not surprising that children have had their share of grumpy days, too. It’s important for children to acknowledge and feel all of their feelings, but it’s also important for them to cultivate emotions that help their well-being. Gratitude is believed to be one of the healthiest emotions that humans can experience.
In simple terms, gratitude allows us to celebrate the present and focus on the positive. In children, practicing gratitude builds resilience and self-esteem. Grateful children tend to be happier, be more engaged with hobbies and schoolwork, and have better peer relationships. A bonus is that when you cultivate and practice gratitude at home, the whole family will feel the benefits.
Have you ever felt embarrassed or disappointed by a child who was not appreciative of someone’s kindness or generosity? If you have, you are not alone! Children are naturally egocentric, and it’s developmentally appropriate for them to think first about themselves and what they want. Being grateful is an abstract concept for a young child. Children need to learn about and practice gratitude just as they would any emerging skill. The more practice and encouragement they get, the easier it becomes. The goal is that gratitude becomes a mindset, or a natural way of thinking and responding. We need to teach children more than the customary "thank you" for gifts. Adults can help even very young children begin to notice and be grateful for everyday experiences, people in their lives and their own special traits and abilities.
Here are some simple ways to start:
⦁ Model gratitude. Grateful parents tend to raise grateful kids. Look for the good in situations and the good in people (starting with your children!) then share these observations out loud. When you begin to do this intentionally, you’ll feel good and be rewarded with many smiles. Your children will observe you and start to follow your lead.
⦁ Find the "wow!" in your day. Teach your children to look for the extraordinary in the ordinary. Take a "wow!" walk. Tell your children you are going to find things to say “wow!” about. For example, "Wow! what a beautiful tree!” “Wow! It feels good to be outside!”
⦁ Make expressing gratitude a daily family ritual. Take turns at dinner sharing something that made you grateful during the day, or if your kids are bigger, try these conversation starters: "What do love best about your home?" "What can you do well that you are grateful for?" "Who helped you today?"
⦁ Have a grateful goodnight. At bedtime, say something you appreciate about each other before your last hug and kiss goodnight. Knowing you are loved for who you are is a wonderful way to end the day.
Encouraging children to embrace an "attitude of gratitude" is easy, uplifting and valuable to their current and future happiness. You’ll be amazed at your child’s capacity for expressing appreciation and maybe surprise yourself with all the gratitude you have to share!
In the spirit of this Thanksgiving season, here is a quote that just might remind you of a little one in your life:
“Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” — "Winnie-the-Pooh" (A.A. Milne)
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.
