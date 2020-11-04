ABC Cayuga: Cultivating gratitude in young children

Families have had a lot to be grumpy about lately, so it’s not surprising that children have had their share of grumpy days, too. It’s important for children to acknowledge and feel all of their feelings, but it’s also important for them to cultivate emotions that help their well-being. Gratitude is believed to be one of the healthiest emotions that humans can experience.

In simple terms, gratitude allows us to celebrate the present and focus on the positive. In children, practicing gratitude builds resilience and self-esteem. Grateful children tend to be happier, be more engaged with hobbies and schoolwork, and have better peer relationships. A bonus is that when you cultivate and practice gratitude at home, the whole family will feel the benefits.

Have you ever felt embarrassed or disappointed by a child who was not appreciative of someone’s kindness or generosity? If you have, you are not alone! Children are naturally egocentric, and it’s developmentally appropriate for them to think first about themselves and what they want. Being grateful is an abstract concept for a young child. Children need to learn about and practice gratitude just as they would any emerging skill. The more practice and encouragement they get, the easier it becomes. The goal is that gratitude becomes a mindset, or a natural way of thinking and responding. We need to teach children more than the customary "thank you" for gifts. Adults can help even very young children begin to notice and be grateful for everyday experiences, people in their lives and their own special traits and abilities.