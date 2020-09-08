ABC Cayuga: Helping young children transition back to school during COVID-19

Every fall, parents are faced with managing back-to-school transitions. Usually, this means shopping for school supplies, signing up for after-school activities and helping children manage their excitement and worries. But with COVID-19, the start of the school year feels very different. Your young child has just had months of time with you at home. Most likely, there have been no other caregivers outside of your own family due to shelter-in-place guidelines.

Parents and children are both experiencing greater levels of anxiety and stress. One young mother recently told me, “I wake up in the middle of the night wondering if I should just keep my kids home ... but then I know how much they miss being with their friends ... and I like being their mother, not their teacher.” This might sound familiar. Parents are built to want their children to thrive, succeed and, most importantly, just be happy.

In all of this uncertainty, there is one true thing for parents. You know your child. In fact, you are the expert on your child. The strategies you’ve always used to get them through tough or tricky spots will be the same strategies you use to support them in making this unusual transition back to school. Some children need humor, others repetition, others really don’t want too much information! One thing that we know across the board about young children is that they are the most successful when they feel in control. For young children, this comes down to a few simple things. They need to know what is expected, and how to meet those expectations. How can children feel safe and in control during this stressful and unusual time?