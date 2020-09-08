ABC Cayuga: Helping young children transition back to school during COVID-19

Every fall, parents are faced with managing back-to-school transitions. Usually, this means shopping for school supplies, signing up for after-school activities and helping children manage their excitement and worries. But with COVID-19, the start of the school year feels very different. Your young child has just had months of time with you at home. Most likely, there have been no other caregivers outside of your own family due to shelter-in-place guidelines.
Parents and children are both experiencing greater levels of anxiety and stress. One young mother recently told me, “I wake up in the middle of the night wondering if I should just keep my kids home ... but then I know how much they miss being with their friends ... and I like being their mother, not their teacher.” This might sound familiar. Parents are built to want their children to thrive, succeed and, most importantly, just be happy.
In all of this uncertainty, there is one true thing for parents. You know your child. In fact, you are the expert on your child. The strategies you’ve always used to get them through tough or tricky spots will be the same strategies you use to support them in making this unusual transition back to school. Some children need humor, others repetition, others really don’t want too much information! One thing that we know across the board about young children is that they are the most successful when they feel in control. For young children, this comes down to a few simple things. They need to know what is expected, and how to meet those expectations. How can children feel safe and in control during this stressful and unusual time?
Here are five tips to help you and your young child navigate this transition from a long spring and summer at home back to the classroom, with confidence and success!
1. Have honest and open discussions — name fears to tame fears. Provide simple, honest information. Listen to your child’s worries. It’s tempting to quickly reassure your child and move on, but when you listen and respond to children’s worries, they feel safe and supported. Suggest coping strategies, too. When you allow your child to share their worries, you can help them think through how to deal with them.
2. Mask up. Most children will be required to wear their masks for long periods of time at school. If you have been playing at home all summer, chances are your child has not been wearing a mask except for short periods when you venture out. It’s time to up your game so your child will be comfortable and confident about wearing the mask for longer periods. Say something like “we all wear masks because your mask keeps me safe and my mask keeps you safe." This empowers a child to help keep others safe.
- Have daily “mask on!” moments. Make a plan to wear masks around the house at certain times of day, like from 10 to 11 a.m., or during certain activities, like setting the table for meals. Have your child help you decide when.
- Pick an activity with a concrete ending, like building a simple puzzle, and wear masks throughout.
- Plan a special event, like a scavenger hunt or playing together with a favorite toy, with one rule: Masks are required.
- Work masks into video chats. Does your child have regular video chats with family or friends? Arrange to wear masks next time.
3. Build a predictable routine to ease the family back into a school year schedule. Reintroduce a school year bedtime. Begin waking late sleepers earlier and earlier, closer to the hour they'll need to rise when school begins. The transition to school will be easier when you are not also dealing with a tired, cranky little one.
4. Count down to school. Now is the time for a countdown to build anticipation and excitement for the first day! Countdowns are also great visuals for little learners who ask 100 times a day if school is starting tomorrow. Here are a few fun ways to do this.
- Paper chain: Cut and paste 10 strips of paper and make a chain. Little ones can practice their cutting and gluing skills, and the chain can easily be customized by adding numbers to each link and writing an activity or school-related question on the inside for kids to discover each day.
- Candy countdown: Fill a small jar with 10 small treats and let your child choose one every day until it’s the first day of school!
- Back to books countdown: Choose a small collection (five to 10) of your child’s favorite books. Wrap them with tissue paper and number them 10-1 or 5-1. Let your child unwrap a book every day, read it together and share something that excites you about “back to school."
5. Focus on the fun and positive. In the midst of practicing mask etiquette and hand washing, don’t forget to play! Carving out time to play is the best and most natural stress reliever for your child. Children feel confident and in control when they play. But play can also really help support school readiness.
- Play games that promote self-regulation, like "red light/green light," or have a “freeze dance" party where you dance when the music plays and freeze when it stops.
- Use pretend play to imagine the routines of the school day, and take turns being the child and teacher. Act out common daily routines, like saying goodbye to mommy taking off your coat, singing songs, reading stories, eating lunch and having circle time — remember to wear your masks!
- Have a school supply scavenger hunt! Purchase new school supplies as required, then hide one every day. Give your child clues to find it, then use it together to create something before putting it in their school pack.
- Add extra time and TLC to routines like bath time and bedtime. This is most likely when your child will talk and share what’s on their mind.
When you see your little one proudly sporting a giant backpack and mask, and you feel your heart clench, remember that dreams come a size too big so that we can grow into them! And in the words of the brilliant Dr. Suess, you can remind your child:
You have brains in your head.
You have feet in your shoes.
You can steer yourself any direction you choose.
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.
