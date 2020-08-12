ABC Cayuga: Ithaca Children's Garden a perfect socially distanced family destination

I recently enjoyed a delightful visit with my 2-year-old granddaughter. Upon arrival, we were welcomed with signage and clear directions. Though staff may be present tending to the gardens, the space is designed to be enjoyed independently. I wondered about how it would work out since a 2-year-old can’t be expected to follow rules for social distancing. I didn’t need to worry. The garden has many wonderful nooks and crannies to explore, connected by child-friendly pathways that invite children to take the lead. There are friendly reminders to respect the number of families in each area at a time. Some areas are designated for just one family group; some can accommodate more. Waiting is easy since there are so many different habitats to observe wildlife and a wide variety of lovingly cared-for, child-friendly gardens.