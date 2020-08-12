ABC Cayuga: Ithaca Children's Garden a perfect socially distanced family destination

Is your family ready for a new adventure? Chances are you have explored many of the wonderful local offerings. It can be hard during these days of social distancing to find outings that feel safe and at the same time fun for young children. Consider a visit to the Ithaca Children’s Garden! This idyllic spot is described on its website as “an award-winning, 3-acre public children’s garden designed for kids, enjoyed by all, and driven by a mission to connect children to nature to create a more beautiful, resilient and just world."
The garden is free of charge and open every day from dawn to dusk.
The Ithaca Children’s Garden and our local Play Space in Auburn share many of the same values.
Both organizations strive to be:
• Welcoming
• Child-centered
• Inclusive
• Safe
The big difference is that the Ithaca Children’s Garden is an outdoor-only space. This has allowed the staff and board of directors to make thoughtful provisions for insuring that the space can be safely enjoyed during the current COVID-19 pandemic. They ask that visitors read and agree to follow their guidelines before visiting. You can read them here: ithacachildrensgarden.org/covid-19. Visitors are asked to wear masks, and there are hand-washing stations throughout the garden with reminders to wash hands before and after playing.
I recently enjoyed a delightful visit with my 2-year-old granddaughter. Upon arrival, we were welcomed with signage and clear directions. Though staff may be present tending to the gardens, the space is designed to be enjoyed independently. I wondered about how it would work out since a 2-year-old can’t be expected to follow rules for social distancing. I didn’t need to worry. The garden has many wonderful nooks and crannies to explore, connected by child-friendly pathways that invite children to take the lead. There are friendly reminders to respect the number of families in each area at a time. Some areas are designated for just one family group; some can accommodate more. Waiting is easy since there are so many different habitats to observe wildlife and a wide variety of lovingly cared-for, child-friendly gardens.
Here are a few of the offerings:
The kitchen garden: Children are encouraged to taste, touch and smell. Enjoy a basil leaf, a fresh bean or a cherry tomato. Everything tastes better when you choose it yourself and pick it fresh from the garden!
Meet Gaia the turtle: This larger-than-life turtle sculpture greets visitors at the south entrance to the garden. Children can climb, test their growing independence or take a rest and enjoy the view of the garden from a new vantage point.
Cluckingham Palace: A movable chicken coop for the garden’s royal hens to scratch and fertilize the soil, removing weed seed and grubs, while providing eggs, antics and educational opportunities for visitors!
Bird garden: Children enter the bird house where they can flap their “wings,” peer out the birdhouse window, pretend to dig for delicious worms or perch in the child-sized bird's nest.
Wetlands and Rice Paddy Pond: Sitting on the dock watching tadpoles or splashing in the water is always a winning way to spend the afternoon. Remember to pack boots or water shoes!
This is just a sample of all the fun and creative options for children within the magical three acres of the Ithaca Children’s Garden.
If your family likes to bike, take advantage of the Cayuga Waterfront Trail. Park at Stewart Park (a great lakeside spot for a snack or picnic) and bike to the children’s garden on a dedicated, safe walking and bike path. The ride is about 2 miles each way.
Venture out and safely enjoy these last weeks of summer. Each new family adventure helps to create a lifetime of happy memories for children!
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.
