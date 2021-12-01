ABC Cayuga: Making reading with children fun

Did you know that reading aloud to your baby or toddler is one of the best ways to support language development? And it’s never too early to cuddle up and enjoy books with your little one! Babies, toddlers and preschoolers who are read to regularly are more apt to develop a love for books and stories.

To inspire a love of reading in young children, one must be able to have fun with reading. When you sit down to read with your little one, think of ways to turn reading and exploring books into a playful activity. Be sure to read books that are developmentally appropriate for your child. Babies and toddlers do best with board books or short picture books. As your child gets to be 3 to 4 years old, try picture books that are slightly longer. Be willing to "test the waters" with longer books, and be sure to also include nonfiction books when reading to your child.

Select books that will grab and hold your child’s attention. Does your child love trains? A train book it is! Does your child have a hard time sitting still for stories? There are tons of books that encourage movement and interaction. Allow your child to choose books they enjoy, but also share books from your childhood. Keep in mind that young children cannot sit for long periods of time. Read books that are simple and have fun illustrations. If your child begins losing interest, try skipping some of the words, or simply put the book away to finish another time.

Book time does not have to be quiet time. Keep reading even if your child finds interest in something else. You can allow your child to color or put a puzzle together during book time. Your child does not have to be sitting still to benefit from hearing you read aloud.

Keep books everywhere! Have books accessible in different rooms of the house. Be sure to have books in the living room, bathroom, kitchen, bedroom and even the car. This will give your child the independence to explore books on their own and view books as something that can be enjoyed anywhere.

Tips for creating a playful storytime at home:

• Use silly voices.

• Make silly noises.

• Use movement and song.

• Focus on pictures.

• Allow your child to turn the pages.

• Let your child help you read.

• Make predictions on what will happen next.

• Come up with your own ending.

• Extend storytelling into your day.

• Use books for teaching concepts.

Below are some of my favorite read-aloud books to enjoy with little ones.

For babies

1. "Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes" by Mem Fox

Make it playful:

• Count your baby's fingers and toes aloud

• After the story, sing ‘This Little Piggy’

2. "We've All Got Bellybuttons" by David Martin

Make it playful:

• Follow along with the actions in the book

• Make the noises of the animals in the book

3. "Row Row Row Your Boat" by Jane Cabrera

Make it playful:

• Sing the words of the story

• Hold your baby in your lap and pretend to row a boat

For toddlers

1. "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" by Bill Martin Jr.

Make it playful:

• Encourage little ones to move like the animals

• Allow older toddlers to help with the story by naming the animal and/or colors

2. "My Farm Friends" by Wendell Minor

Make it playful:

• Name the animals on the page

• Make animal sounds

3. "If You're Happy and You Know It!" By Jane Cabrera

Make it playful:

• Sing the words of the story

• Allow your child to make up more feeling/movement ideas

For preschoolers

1. "I Ain't Gonna Paint No More" by Karen Beaumont.

Make it playful:

• Allow your child to help come up with the rhymes in the story

• Expand the story with a follow-up painting activity

2. "There’s a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher

Make it playful:

• Allow for interaction and movement

• Extend the story by making up your own ending

3. "The Napping House" by Audrey Wood

Make it playful:

• Encourage your child to read the pictures to see what comes next

• Expand the story by having your child stack stuffed animals, creating their own ‘napping house’

Drop by the Play Space on Tuesdays and enjoy our Stories and Songs play break at 10 a.m. For more information about Play Space’s hours and play break activities, visit our Facebook page @PlaySpaceCayuga!

Family blockbuster: New, bigger Play Space opens in Auburn At the first location of the Play Space, the focus was on play. At the new location, the other part of the name is just as important.

Jill Hand is director of family education and community connections at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0