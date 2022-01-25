ABC Cayuga: Making sense of sensory play

Have you ever been walking through a store and got a whiff of something that brought you back to a specific memory? Or perhaps you heard a certain song on the radio that made you recall something from your childhood. The reason behind this is that our senses are so closely tied to our memories and development. Your brain remembers certain things based on what you saw, heard, smelled, touched and tasted in those moments, forming a memory that can later be reactivated by your senses.

When a child engages their senses while playing, it is known as sensory play. A sensory play activity is one that stimulates one or more of the following senses: taste, touch, smell, sight and sound. It also includes two more senses that we generally do not think of. These two senses are proprioception (body awareness) and vestibular (balance). Sensory play helps to build nerve connectors in the brain. When a child is participating in sensory play they are developing cognitive skills, building language, practicing fine and gross motor skills, experimenting with problem solving and participating in social interactions.

Children are practicing their language skills during sensory play by learning new vocabulary. They may comment that the water is "lukewarm" or the scented play dough has a "sweet" smell. Children are learning to identify different textures, tastes, sounds, smells and colors. There are so many ways that sensory play can support fine motor development in children, too. Children can pick up wet spaghetti with tweezers or cut kinetic sand with scissors. During both activities, the child is learning how to use and manipulate the muscles and positions needed when holding a pencil, which leads to beginner writing.

Sensory play can also encourage social interaction and peer connections for children. When a child is engaging in play, such as using the water or sand table, they may be sharing the space with another child. The children may begin talking about what is happening in the play, begin sharing the materials or simply play next to each other — all of these things contribute to building social skills. Sensory play can also be very helpful in calming anxious children. The action of squishing play dough or pouring sand can be used as a way to relieve stress and give the child something to focus on other than their worries.

When most grown ups think of sensory play, they think of an activity that is messy. While sensory play can be messy, it does not need to be. Sensory play can really be any activity where a child is using their senses to engage in play. Want to explore sounds with your child? Try pulling out a few pots and pans along with some wooden spoons. Encourage your child to make different types of sounds, such as soft sounds and loud sounds. Try to bang the spoons on different surfaces. Does the bang sound the same on the pot as it does on the countertop? Do different types of pans make a different sound when hit with the spoon? The play that is taking place is not only engaging a child’s sense of sound, but also touch (holding the hard-handled spoons) and sight (observing the various surfaces, texture and colors). This simple activity can create a sensory-rich experience.

It is important to remember that sensory play can be very engaging and enjoyable for some children, while other children may not prefer these activities. Introduce and encourage sensory play, but also pull back when your child is not enjoying the play. You can also tweak the play in a way that will make it a positive experience for your child. If your child is resistant to touching the shaving cream with their finger, you can offer them a spoon or Popsicle stick to explore with. You always want the play to be engaging and enjoyable for your child.

Did you know that Play Space offers a special sensory area for sensory play? Some of the current activities include a play dough kitchen, water play, kinetic sand and more! Activities are changed out often, so be sure to check out these fun activities next time you visit the Play Space!

