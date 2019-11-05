You may have heard it said that parenting is the hardest job you’ll ever love. Most “jobs” end each day when your shift is over. Parenting is a round-the-clock proposition. Most first-time parents learn this demanding job, which requires a diverse skill set, through intense on-the-job training with no time off. It’s not surprising that, although filled with joy and gratitude, many parents are also exhausted physically and emotionally and feel unsure if they’re doing everything “right.”
It’s also not surprising that parents with a social network of emotionally supportive friends, and/or family, find that it’s easier to care for their children and themselves. In fact, research confirms that positive social connections at all stages of life help ensure healthy development, both physically and emotionally. This is especially true during stressful times, and parenting a young child certainly qualifies!
One of the goals of the Play Space is to provide a place for families and young children to build these vital social and community connections. In the early planning stages, parents in our community consistently spoke about feeling isolated and, as one mother said, the feeling that she was” parenting on an island.” In response, the Play Space was developed by the nonprofit coalition ABC Cayuga, using the strengthening families model, a research-informed approach to increase family strengths and enhance child well-being.
It is affirming to see that families are coming to the Play Space to play, but to also see them begin to build social and community connections. More than a year ago, a group of seven mothers found each other at the Play Space, when their babies were 3-6 months old. Since then, they have come weekly for play time and have created a strong social network for themselves and their toddlers.
Although babies and toddlers can’t really play together at first, these early “friendships” contribute significantly to the development of social skills, such as being sensitive to other’s needs and perspectives. This is exactly what Raschelle, mother of 1-year-old Sophia, has noticed:
“The Play Space has brought many great friendships for myself and my daughter! Watching how well my daughter interacts with her group of friends makes me so glad I started bringing her to the Play Space when she was just a baby!”
Children learn by example, and when they witness positive relationships, this gives them a model for social behavior. Experiencing warm, trusting relationships with the adult friends of their parents helps them in the development of their own friendships.
Renata, mother of Maggie, remembered when she first came to the Play Space, hoping for this social connection:
“Before our group was a group, I so hoped, fingers crossed, that when we went to the Play Space we'd see our friends! It was so nice just to hear what other moms had to say and discuss our babies and their development. The Play Space is such an amazing place and so very close to our hearts. I hope that anyone in Auburn with young children finds the time to stop in if they haven't yet.”
Renata went on to say, "We may all be different ages, from different backgrounds and even countries, but I can think of the ways that each of my mom friends has personally made me a better mother and friend.”
Ashley, mother of Delilah, spoke about the support and learning that happens in the group when they meet, and in their online chat group:
“This group of moms that I met through the Play Space are now my best friends. My little family has only been in New York five years and I’ve always struggled to make friends on my own. These moms and I have a group chat that we use to ask questions, vent, share pictures, etc., and it has been an invaluable resource for me.”
Louise, mother of Ivy, had a unique situation:
“Being not only a new first-time mom, I was also new to the city, the culture and to the entire country, having only lived in the U.S. for just over one year when I had my daughter. I went to the Play Space hoping to find some connections for both me and my 3-month-old baby. Immediately I was greeted with a warmth and friendliness that was so comforting, and exactly what I had been missing. It has changed my life in so many ways to become connected to the wonderful moms I met there, and I now have a group of friends that I cherish more than I can describe.”
We were not meant to go through life alone. These testimonials from mothers in our community remind us of the important role social connections play in the lives of parents and their young children. Parents in Auburn and surrounding communities no longer need to “parent on an island.” They are welcome to come to the Play Space, just as these mothers did, and make the “hardest job they’ll ever love” just a little bit easier!
For more information, visit playspaceabc.com.