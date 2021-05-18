ABC Cayuga: More child care funding is good news for families

It has been a whirlwind year of change, stress, loss and hardship for many families. Getting “back to normal” will take time, along with financial and emotional support. Some families are making plans to return to work and beginning to think about finding and paying for child care.
Recent changes in federal funding have created new opportunities to provide families and communities with many options to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. What does this really mean for families with young children? Will there be an impact on the affordability and accessibility of child care? What do parents need to do to receive these new benefits?
To answer these important questions, I reached out to Lori Schakow, executive director of Child Care Solutions, a nonprofit organization that provides child care information and resources to parents, providers and employers in Onondaga and Cayuga counties. This valuable community resource has been supporting families and providers and advocating for affordable, quality child care since 2009. Visit its website, childcaresolutionscny.org, to learn more. Lori was excited to share the positive impact that the American Rescue Plan will have on families and child care in our community:
1. More money for the Child Tax Credit in 2021
Parents with children will get a big increase in the Child Tax Credit — from the previous $2,000 per child up to age 16, to $3,000 for kids 6-17, and $3,600 for kids under 6 even if the family has little or no income. To receive the credit, families must have filed federal taxes by the May 17, 2021. Tax filing is the only way the federal government will know who is eligible for payments. The IRS will start paying these benefits monthly to families in July 2021. Families will get the remaining $1,500 to $1,800 per child when they file their 2021 taxes in spring 2022.
Children are eligible if they are your children, adopted children, stepchildren, half-siblings, foster children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews, or certain other relatives. The adult filing taxes must have a Social Security number or an individual Taxpayer Identification Number. To be eligible, children must:
• Have a Social Security number.
• Live with you for at least half of the year.
• Be under age 18 as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Families will qualify for a full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household, or $150,000 for people who are married and filing jointly. The Child Tax Credit will not affect Medicaid, SNAP/food stamps, TANF cash assistance, SSI or other public benefits.
2. Child and dependent care tax credit
In another welcome increase for parents, the expenses used to calculate child and dependent care tax credit for children under 13 has increased to $8,000 for one child, and $16,000 for multiple children. The percentage you can receive increases from 35% to 50% of expenses — and the credit is fully refundable. The income limit for eligible families to receive the full credit increases to $125,000 and phases out between $125,000 and $400,000. This means many more families are eligible for child care support.
3. More support for high quality child care
The New York state budget will use American Rescue Plan funds to support child care providers beginning in October 2021:
• $100 million to open new or expand existing child care programs in child care deserts where there is no child care or fewer than one child care spot available for every 3 children who need care.
• $39 million to expand New York’s Quality Rating and Improvement System for early childhood programs.
• $1.2 billion for child care stabilization funds. These funds will go directly to providers in the form of grants based upon their individual needs, with a percentage of every grant targeted to increase caregiver pay.
This adds up to a lot of positive opportunities for young children. As a community, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the long COVID-19 tunnel. Making sure that every child has the resources and support needed to thrive is something that will make our whole community stronger.
For more information and free, confidential, individual support with your child care needs and questions, call Child Care Solutions at (315) 446-1220.
