ABC Cayuga: More child care funding is good news for families

It has been a whirlwind year of change, stress, loss and hardship for many families. Getting “back to normal” will take time, along with financial and emotional support. Some families are making plans to return to work and beginning to think about finding and paying for child care.

Recent changes in federal funding have created new opportunities to provide families and communities with many options to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. What does this really mean for families with young children? Will there be an impact on the affordability and accessibility of child care? What do parents need to do to receive these new benefits?

To answer these important questions, I reached out to Lori Schakow, executive director of Child Care Solutions, a nonprofit organization that provides child care information and resources to parents, providers and employers in Onondaga and Cayuga counties. This valuable community resource has been supporting families and providers and advocating for affordable, quality child care since 2009. Visit its website, childcaresolutionscny.org, to learn more. Lori was excited to share the positive impact that the American Rescue Plan will have on families and child care in our community:

1. More money for the Child Tax Credit in 2021