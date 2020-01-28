ABC Cayuga: New Play Space exhibit is sense-ational

• A special “makers station” is also included in the area. This is a table supplied with art materials for children to choose and use as they wish to create their own unique masterpieces. Creative expression is at the root of all play, and we are excited to offer children this opportunity to explore, design and create.

Because this new area will have materials that could be especially problematic for our “free range toddlers,” the area is enclosed with a beautiful wood barrier and gate. This allows parents to choose if they would like their children to participate in messy and wet play. Waterproof smocks are available, but sometimes when a young child is exploring deeply, even that won’t help much! Parents are encouraged to bring an extra set of dry clothes just in case.

in addition to being fun and interesting for babies and young children, sensory play encourages children to explore and investigate. These simple activities support children to use the scientific method of observing, forming a hypothesis, experimenting and making conclusions.

At the Play Space we believe, as Albert Einstein did, that “Play is the highest form of research.” Come and bring your budding young scientists to play and learn at our new sensory area soon! Visit our website, playspaceabc.com, for hours and more information.

Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org or playspaceabc.com, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0