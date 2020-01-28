ABC Cayuga: New Play Space exhibit is sense-ational

From birth to early childhood, children use their five senses to explore and try to make sense of the world around them. It’s an important part of early childhood development, and providing opportunities for children to actively use their senses as they explore their world through "sensory play" is crucial to brain development.
For this very reason, the Play Space is excited to offer a new play area dedicated to sensory play! Children have always had simple sensory play options at the Play Space, including play dough and a sensory table filled with a rotating array of grains or sand. The children are naturally drawn to these materials, and many stay engaged for long periods. It became apparent that more sensory play would be a logical and wonderful next step for expanding play opportunities at the Play Space.
Through the generosity of Columbian Foundation and Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation, the Play Space is delighted to share that we have designed and opened a new sensory play area. The activities include:
• A water table that incorporates a pump so children can explore concepts of volume and flow as they play with boats, pour and fill containers, and float rubber ducks.
• Three different dry sensory tables, which will include kinetic sand and other rotating materials, such as beans, rice and specialty sands. The tables also have new props like screens, scoops and funnels to invite and extend the exploration of these materials.
• A special “makers station” is also included in the area. This is a table supplied with art materials for children to choose and use as they wish to create their own unique masterpieces. Creative expression is at the root of all play, and we are excited to offer children this opportunity to explore, design and create.
Because this new area will have materials that could be especially problematic for our “free range toddlers,” the area is enclosed with a beautiful wood barrier and gate. This allows parents to choose if they would like their children to participate in messy and wet play. Waterproof smocks are available, but sometimes when a young child is exploring deeply, even that won’t help much! Parents are encouraged to bring an extra set of dry clothes just in case.
in addition to being fun and interesting for babies and young children, sensory play encourages children to explore and investigate. These simple activities support children to use the scientific method of observing, forming a hypothesis, experimenting and making conclusions.
At the Play Space we believe, as Albert Einstein did, that “Play is the highest form of research.” Come and bring your budding young scientists to play and learn at our new sensory area soon! Visit our website, playspaceabc.com, for hours and more information.
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org or playspaceabc.com, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.