ABC Cayuga: Play and learning go hand-in-hand at Play Space

If you are a parent of young children and haven’t had a chance to visit the new Play Space yet, you are in for a treat! Families love the bright, welcoming space and children are instantly drawn to the big tugboat and fishing pond, the realistic Wegmans store and café, and the farm and farmers market, to name just a few highlights! One of the best parts about the mission and physical design of the Play Space is that these opportunities for play are also opportunities designed to support learning.
Here are some of the key ways that children learn through play at the Play Space:
Play encourages communication.
Play allows children the opportunity to develop speech and language and listening skills. Children are tuned in and often talk and listen while they play. The delight that children experience at the Play Space results in new vocabulary and conversations. Toddlers talk about trucks and babies and fishing, and preschoolers talk about what color fish they catch and learn the names of new vegetables like eggplant and artichoke! No matter what the child is interested in, play is rich with language learning.
Play encourages relationship-building.
Play helps to promote the development of social skills. Children who play with their parents and peers learn how relationships work through their play experiences. Waiting for a turn on the slide, smiling at another child as you build and knock down towers of blocks, joining a child at the train table and saying “chugga chugga choo choo” as you move trains around the track — these simple interactions are how children begin to develop social skills and, eventually, friendships. Kindergarten teachers often remark that social-emotional skills are equally or even more important than academic skills for a successful first year in school. The Play Space provides a safe, fun and comfortable context for children to begin working on these essential skills.
Play and learning go hand-in-hand.
They are not separate activities. They are intertwined. Play is a child’s context for making sense of the world. Children practice and reinforce their learning in multiple ways during play. They pretend to cook food, take care of babies, drive cars, explore the concept of gravity and test their balance. When you spend time with young children at play, you realize that they are learning all the time!
To help the magic of learning through play unfold, the Play Space is staffed by play facilitators. This energetic and talented team has experience and training in child development, family support and play. Their role is to invite, engage and encourage young children and families to play and learn together. They act as “stage managers,” observing, adding props as needed and “resetting” the play environment with the help of children and families. They invite children to try new things, ask questions to extend the play experience, expertly redirect play that becomes too exuberant, and happily play alongside children to keep the play and learning fun!
Beginning in October, play facilitators will be offering new playful learning opportunities. Play breaks will be offered every morning at 10 and 11. These will be brief (15-minute), focused play and learning opportunities offered within the Play Space environment. For example: Grocery games in the Wegmans area, building structures in the Big Build area, baby play, songs and stories, music and movement, art exploration, sensory sensations — to name a few!
Our very popular Fun Food Fridays with Becky Crawford from Cornell Cooperative Extension and staff from Wegmans will also be returning in October! This is an opportunity for children and families to make and eat a nutritious delicious snack. Fun Food Fridays will be designed for families to participate in small groups and our new, big kitchen will allow for families to maintain safe social distance while taking a mask break to enjoy their snack.
Families can look forward to even more play and learning with our extended hours beginning the week of Oct. 3. The Play Space will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. We are excited about our afternoon hours so that our “big kids," our 4-8-year-olds, will have some time to enjoy the Play Space after school. Families are welcome to bring supper and enjoy it in our kitchen. Saturday afternoons and Sundays are available for families to reserve the beautiful new party room at the Play Space for their child’s very special birthday celebration! Call the Play Space for more information about scheduling a birthday party!
Since our grand opening on Aug. 7, the Play Space has been alive with happy children and families playing and learning together! We continue to be grateful to all the individual donors, businesses and foundations that have made our dream of enriching children’s lives through play a reality for families in our community!
For more information, visit our website at playspaceabc.com or give us a call at (315) 252-5541.
At the first location of the Play Space, the focus was on play. At the new location, the other part of the name is just as important.
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.