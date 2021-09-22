ABC Cayuga: Play and learning go hand-in-hand at Play Space

Play helps to promote the development of social skills. Children who play with their parents and peers learn how relationships work through their play experiences. Waiting for a turn on the slide, smiling at another child as you build and knock down towers of blocks, joining a child at the train table and saying “chugga chugga choo choo” as you move trains around the track — these simple interactions are how children begin to develop social skills and, eventually, friendships. Kindergarten teachers often remark that social-emotional skills are equally or even more important than academic skills for a successful first year in school. The Play Space provides a safe, fun and comfortable context for children to begin working on these essential skills.

Play and learning go hand-in-hand.

They are not separate activities. They are intertwined. Play is a child’s context for making sense of the world. Children practice and reinforce their learning in multiple ways during play. They pretend to cook food, take care of babies, drive cars, explore the concept of gravity and test their balance. When you spend time with young children at play, you realize that they are learning all the time!