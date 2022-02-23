ABC Cayuga: Play Breaks and more new programs at Play Space

What’s happening at Play Space? Play Breaks, special events, additions to our collection and more!

Can you believe that Play Space has been open in its new location for over six months? Time really does fly when you are having fun, and we have been having tons of fun at Play Space! We are so very grateful to all of the families who have visited our new space! If you haven’t had a chance to come in to play, we hope you stop in soon! For our hours and policies, please visit our website at playspaceabc.com, visit our Facebook page or call us at (315) 252-5541.

What’s new at Play Space?

Beginning in March, Play Space will be offering special Play Breaks during open play times. A Play Break is just what it sounds like: a short, adult-directed break in play. Activities are for children and caregivers to enjoy together, while getting to know other families. These breaks will be held in different areas of the Play Space and will explore different play activities. Play Breaks will include:

• Wiggly (Book) Worms: At 10 a.m. Tuesdays we will offer a mini storytime consisting of a story, fingerplays and movement activities.

• Artsy Kids: At 4 p.m. Tuesdays we will explore arts and crafts using a variety of materials.

• Little Crafters: At 10 a.m. Wednesdays we will be painting, crafting and more!

• Movers and Shakers: At 10 a.m. Thursdays we will be singing, dancing and having fun with movement activities and games!

• Builders and Explorers: At 4 p.m. Thursdays we will practice building structures, exploring science and more!

• Fun Food Friday: At 10 a.m. Fridays we will create and enjoy a healthy snack while we listen to a story. Snacks are provided by Wegmans, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Play Space.

More events and programs

• Baby play: 1 p.m. Wednesdays. A special after-hours program for non-walking babies and their caregiver. The sessions include stories, songs, movement, age appropriate play, socialization and more!

• NAMI Family Support Group: 4 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. A peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. Gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. This group is intended for caregivers of young children who are living with mental illness. For more information, or to register for this support group, please email the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County at terriwasilenko@outlook.com.

Updates and reminders

Play Space now has a collection of books that focus on identifying and managing emotions for young children and caregivers. The books are available for families to use while they are in the space, and will be used by Play Space staff to help caregivers begin the conversation about feelings with their little ones. Play Space also has a small collection of parent resource books that can be borrowed by caregivers to use at home. A special thank you to NAMI of Cayuga County for donating the funds that made this collection possible.

Have you heard about our Play it Forward Memberships? If you live in Cayuga County and receive assistance through one of the following programs — WIC, SNAP, Medicaid, HEAP or SSI — you are eligible for a year-long membership through this program. If you have any questions or are interested in filling out an application for a Play it Forward Membership, chat with our staff at the welcome desk or give us a call at (315) 252-5541.

Did you know that Play Space hosts birthday parties for children turning 1 to 6 years old? We offer two hour-long parties during open play hours or after open play hours. Party guests will have time to play in the Play Space area and access to the party room to enjoy food, cake and presents. For more information on booking a party or any questions you may have, please visit playspaceabc.com and click on the "birthday parties" page or call Play Space at (315) 252-5541.

There is so much happening at Play Space — we hope to see you soon! For more information, visit our website at playspaceabc.com or visit our Facebook page for updates.

Jill Hand is director of family programs and community connections at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.

