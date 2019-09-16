As the school year begins and the buses are transporting eager young learners to school, we are reminded of the 3 R’s – reading, writing and arithmetic. These are core skills that children need to master, but long before achieving these skills, successful learners are working on developing the 4 C’s.
• Communication
• Creativity
• Critical thinking
• Collaboration
This list might sound like items in a job description for a team member in a large business firm, but children as young as babies are naturally working on developing all of these foundational skills while they play!
Communication
Communication centers on the ability to express your thoughts, and also to receive the thoughts of others. Children at play have lots to show and say about what they are doing and discovering. An adult who simply notices and comments on what the child is exploring and accomplishing provides wonderful practice for communication and back and forth conversation.
Collaboration
Collaboration and communication skills are particularly intertwined — being good at one relies on skill in the other. Collaboration requires the ability to listen and respond, and this, in turn, requires empathy or an awareness and appreciation of another person’s needs and feelings. Preschoolers and even toddlers begin this process while playing side by side, sharing materials and space. They watch, realize that they are not the only little person on the planet, and begin to experience the fun and challenge of playing with another. Cooperative play requires lots of negotiation ... who will have the first turn? What if someone has a different idea of where to put that block? The more practice the better and the best practice comes from playing with peers.
Creativity
The term open-ended toys refers to toys that can be used in a variety of ways. These toys invite children to bring their own ideas or create their own plan. There is no right or wrong way. When playing with open-ended toys children naturally tap into their creativity. Blocks, play dough, a pretend grocery store, a farm, kinetic sand, all allow children to come up with their own ideas and use their imaginations. Open-ended art is also available for children as explore the properties of chalk, crayons, markers and paint. When there is no right or wrong way, children are free to try something, change it, try a different way and build confidence in their ability to come up with great ideas.
Critical thinking
Early childhood research supports the notion that during the first five-years of life, children are building their self-esteem and developing their foundation for problem-solving skills. Critical thinkers understand the implications of their actions. While playing at the sensory table, as children pour bird seed from one container to the other, they begin to estimate how much more they need to fill it to the top. You see critical thinking in action when a child is about to put one more block on a tower, then looks at the structure and straightens it before adding the block. A baby examines a container, turns it, shakes it and figures out how to take the cover off and get the treasure inside. Children of all ages, experiment, refine their plan, and then execute it while playing.
In an increasingly fast-paced world, the best-equipped child will grow to be an adult well-grounded in their ability to collaborate, communicate, think critically and practice creativity. Come to the Play Space, relax, play alongside your child and be amazed as you watch your little one develop the 4 C’s and build a foundation for life-long learning!