Very soon, many young children will be spending at least part of their summer at one of their favorite destinations: their grandparents' house! Summer is an ideal opportunity for grandparents and grandkids to slow down and spend time together. You won’t have to work around school hours and extracurricular activities to get some quality grandchild time. Whether they come to you or you visit them, here are some fun ideas to keep you happily busy — no electronics required!

Roll out the welcome mat!

Before their arrival, surprise your grandkids with some sidewalk art. Use sidewalk chalk to make a big welcome sign with their names on your driveway or sidewalk. If you are vacationing at their house, wait until they go to bed and ask their parents if you can make them a "good morning" sign. Tell them you want to work together to cover the whole space with beautiful art. Save room to make a big hopscotch board and teach them how to play. They will be delighted with this special welcome and inspired to start creating right away.

Water play ideas

Fresh air, sunshine, cool water — these are the ingredients for outdoor fun with grandchildren. Keep it simple. You don’t need to go to water park. Think outside the kiddie pool and make the backyard a fun place for water play and games.

Sponge water balls: Use inexpensive kitchen sponges to create your very own water balls and let the kids toss them like water balloons. Cut the sponges into 1-inche strips. Secure a bunch of strips in the middle with a hair tie. They can be used over and over again, without the mess of balloon pieces left behind. Drop them into a bucket of water, give them a squeeze and then play catch, toss them high, and throw them at targets and into laundry baskets.

Water obstacle course: Kids of all ages love obstacle courses. Hang water balloons from trees and let them use pool noodles to bat them as they run by. Set up sprinklers, create pathways with simple obstacles to step or jump over, use a hose with a good steady spray for water limbo, and have a slip-and-slide lead to the finish line! Once you get started, chances are your grandkids will come up with even more ideas for obstacles. Be ready to participate too!

Water blob: Toddlers and preschoolers will have hours of fun with this squishy, watery sensory activity that allows them to explore and experience the properties of water, without getting wet. All you need is heavy clear plastic or a clear shower curtain, duct tape (or an iron) and water. Lay the plastic flat and fold it over. Seal the edges with duct tape or melt the edges together by ironing it, covering the edge with parchment paper to protect your iron. Remember to leave a very small opening to fill it. Lay your blob down where it will be played with and fill it with a hose. Add some food coloring if you’d like, then seal the opening with duct tape. Older grandkids can help with most of the process. It will leak eventually, but it will provide hours of fun and exploration for toddlers and a fun “waterbed” experience for bigger kids.

Play the classic yard games

Hide and seek, red light/green light, and the many varieties of tag never go out of style. Your grandkids will squeal with glee when they find you behind the big maple tree or crouched beside the trash can! Tell them about which games were their parent’s favorites when they were kids playing in the backyard.

Create scavenger hunts

Nature scavenger hunt: Provide lists of natural items that are in your yard (or go to a park) and ask your grandchildren to find each item. Give them a brown paper collection bag to put the items in or to draw or list non-collectible items (cars, fire hydrants, animals, etc.)

Rainbow scavenger hunt: This is ideal for non-readers. Instead of a list of items, give each child a piece of paper that you have colored a sample of all the rainbow colors along with black, brown and white. Have them find things in the yard in all the colors. They can collect small items in a bag and you can help them write non-collectible items (like the sky or clouds) next to the color. You can also paint rocks together using solid colors the day before. You can hide those throughout the yard to add an extra element of fun. Older kids can be asked to find two to three items of each color to make it more challenging.

Teach them a new skill and share your hobbies

Do you enjoy baking, gardening, sewing, or woodworking? Share your passion with your school-age grandchild. Tell them why you enjoy this activity and who taught you to do It. Learning something new can be frustrating for children. A grandparent is a patient, encouraging teacher who also happens to love them. Learning from you will make them feel special, boost their confidence and feel pride in their accomplishments.

So, get ready for some summertime fun. The time you spend playing with and teaching your grandkids is a priceless gift for both of you. And after all, the best things made at grandma and grandpa’s house are memories!

When you have exhausted all your resources at home and are ready for an outing, stop by the Play Space and enjoy our beautiful play areas designed for infants up to 6-year-olds. Check out our website at playspaceabc.com or visit us on Facebook for more information.