As the weather is getting warmer, I am seeing more and more families outside playing. I remember growing up, being outside was my happy place to be free, explore and have room to play. Now, with children of my own, I see the same enjoyment in them when they have a chance to be outside. Encouraging children to play outside is not only fun, but essential for their lives. It can be challenging to make it a priority with naps, mealtimes, changes in weather, unwillingness to go out or other daily tasks, but outdoor play is worth the effort. Time spent outside can lead to better physical and mental health, better sleep and cognitive, social and emotional gains for young children.

Being outside opens a new and real world for children. There, children can take what they may have read or seen on TV — for example birds making a nest — and put it into new context. Taking moments like this to watch, explain and listen to what your little one has to say can open new conversations and spark a desire to learn more. The outdoors is perfect for not just learning through watching what’s around them, but also big, messy STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) activities. Sand and water play are two of the major ones to try outside. Giving children a pool of water with buckets to fill is an easy early science and math activity. Talk to your little one about making predictions on how many times it will take one of the containers to fill a bucket. They won’t realize they are learning to count and use the scientific method!

Exploring with your little one is important, but interactions with peers will also change when outdoors. Some of the social and emotional areas kids will work on are problem-solving, turn-taking, self control, safe risk-taking and following rules. These areas are continuously worked on every day, but outside may be different. The slide is a perfect example of just one place all of the above areas can be practiced. If two kids would like to go down at the same time, they will need to problem-solve who will go first and then take turns. This will take self-control for both kiddos. While using the slide, one of the kids may decide they would like to run up the slide, or maybe jumping off of it seems fun. In this moment they will need to decide what is safe, and whether they are following the rules. One simple area takes a lot of learning while outdoors.

Above all, outdoor play allows young children the chance to have a larger space for physical activity. Running, climbing, walking on uneven surfaces, building and playing games give your child’s body the chance to move more than indoors. Your little one may feel calmer being outside, improving on their mental health. All of this play and fresh air will then help them get more tired and sleep later in the night, and we all know sleep is essential!

If you need some simple ideas for your little ones, we have you covered!

Babies can gain so much from being outdoors!

• Place them on a blanket for tummy time!

• Let them explore grass and water.

• Watch trees blowing, talk about the color of the flowers or listen to birds.

• Blow bubbles while they are lying on their back.

• Talk to them about what others around them are doing.

Toddlers:

• Throwing and chasing balls.

• Pulling or pushing different toys, for example a scooter or bubble lawn mower.

• Walk, run or jump around trees, in puddles, and around stones.

• Blow bubbles and try to catch them!

• Play in sand, water or mud.

Preschoolers:

• Play games like hide-and-seek, tag or "red light, green light."

• Crawl through tunnels or over tree trunks.

• Build with materials they find like rocks, pinecones, sticks or leaves.

• Look for insects or birds.

• Go on a nature walk!

• Use chalk to draw on sidewalks or rocks.

• Practice riding trikes, scooters and bikes.

Play does not have to be something set up or planned. If you’re weeding, watering your plants or sweeping, including your little one can turn it into a fun learning experience. Visiting your local playground or parks is another place outside of your home where children can grow while outdoors. If you find yourself doing all these things and need a break, don’t forget: Play Space is here to help continue the learning through play inside! Check our website or Facebook page for our hours!