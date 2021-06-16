ABC Cayuga: Play Space to reopen this summer in new, bigger location

In April of 2017, families with young children in Auburn and the surrounding communities were welcomed to the Play Space. This unique community-based organization was a project of ABC Cayuga, a collaborative of nonprofits, with the mission to promote healthy development through play-based early learning opportunities. From the day it opened, Play Space became a special spot for babies, young children and their families. A beautifully designed, welcoming space provided age-appropriate, fun opportunities for young children to learn through play and for their families to connect to local resources and to each other. In its third year of operation, the Play Space's attendance grew to over 15,000 annual visitors. Then, like all other programs for children and families, the Play Space closed during the pandemic.
It has been a challenging time for the community. However, for the Play Space, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, there was a sparkling silver lining. The Play Space’s location was not ideal. More space was needed to meet the needs of families, especially families with babies, and for children ages 5-8. Parking was a growing challenge. Since opening, Play Space’s board of directors knew that from a financial sustainability perspective, it would be vital for Play Space to eventually purchase space. Last summer, the ideal space became available. With the incredible support of the board, local foundations and individual donors, the Play Space now has a new home at 100 North St. in Auburn. Renovations of the space began in January and are expected to be completed later this summer. The response to our emergency capital campaign, especially during a pandemic, was overwhelmingly positive and truly heartwarming. Play Space received financial support from 13 foundations, 33 businesses and 202 individual donors. This is a testament to both the success of the program during our first three years and to the value the community places on it.
It is with great anticipation and excitement that we will welcome families to our larger, more accessible site later this summer. Our exact opening date is still to be determined. We are working with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and the Association of Children’s Museums to develop new, post-COVID-19 policies. The health and safety of our participants is our highest priority. We are hopeful that we will be welcoming the community to a series of drop-in visit days later in July to see the amazing new space and learn about play opportunities and membership. Weekly scheduled play sessions for families will begin soon after.
Here are some of the exciting changes. Facility enhancements include:
⦁ An air exchange and filtration system that will greatly improve air quality by filtering out airborne contaminants such as dust, pollen and viruses.
⦁ Hand sanitizers throughout the facility with reminders to sanitize before entering each new play area.
⦁ Plenty of safe and accessible parking.
⦁ Twice as much space in the overall play area to allow for more distance while playing.
⦁ The WIC (Women, Infant and Children) program will share our new location. This will allow families to receive nutritional support and participate in play opportunities during the same outing.
⦁ A large new birthday party room, designed specifically for hosting these special celebrations.
⦁ A large kitchen and lunch room so children and families will be able to take a break, have a snack and go back for more play.
⦁ A community meeting and training room for use by our organization and available to community organizations.
Play and program enhancements include:
⦁ Our highly popular Wegmans play area has tripled in size and will include many new options created especially for our space by the Wegmans design team.
⦁ A “build and create” room designed for 5-8-year-olds. This space will include a large Lego area, fort building, creative arts opportunities and more for our “big kids."
⦁ Double the space for infants, with a collection of baby play boxes designed for individual play that will be sanitized between uses.
⦁ Future plans include an outdoor play area!
Play Space was founded on the belief that young children need a nurturing community environment to thrive and to meet their developmental milestones. With this big, ambitious move, Play Space took a leap of faith and asked for support, and our community answered. Thank you! Our new space will provide even more opportunities for young children to learn and grow through play, and for families to benefit from social and community connections right from the start.
We have made amazing progress, but we still have more to do. Please visit our website, playspaceabc.com, to make a donation and help us meet our capital campaign goals, or to see the latest updates about our opening plans.
We can’t wait to play with you soon!
Like one of the young families it serves, ABC Cayuga has outgrown its home.
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.