ABC Cayuga: Play Space to reopen this summer in new, bigger location

In April of 2017, families with young children in Auburn and the surrounding communities were welcomed to the Play Space . This unique community-based organization was a project of ABC Cayuga, a collaborative of nonprofits, with the mission to promote healthy development through play-based early learning opportunities. From the day it opened, Play Space became a special spot for babies, young children and their families. A beautifully designed, welcoming space provided age-appropriate, fun opportunities for young children to learn through play and for their families to connect to local resources and to each other. In its third year of operation, the Play Space's attendance grew to over 15,000 annual visitors. Then, like all other programs for children and families, the Play Space closed during the pandemic.

It has been a challenging time for the community. However, for the Play Space, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, there was a sparkling silver lining. The Play Space’s location was not ideal. More space was needed to meet the needs of families, especially families with babies, and for children ages 5-8. Parking was a growing challenge. Since opening, Play Space’s board of directors knew that from a financial sustainability perspective, it would be vital for Play Space to eventually purchase space. Last summer, the ideal space became available. With the incredible support of the board, local foundations and individual donors, the Play Space now has a new home at 100 North St. in Auburn. Renovations of the space began in January and are expected to be completed later this summer. The response to our emergency capital campaign, especially during a pandemic, was overwhelmingly positive and truly heartwarming. Play Space received financial support from 13 foundations, 33 businesses and 202 individual donors. This is a testament to both the success of the program during our first three years and to the value the community places on it.