ABC Cayuga: Playful ways to put the 'win' in winter

Winter is hard on parents. The short days, cold temperatures and snowy, wet weather tend to keep us indoors. It can be a struggle to keep active young children happy during these long gray days and weeks. Bundling up a young child for outdoor play in winter is an adventure in itself. But don’t let the layers and the battle with mittens deter you. While children younger than 3 may not be lacing up skates or strapping on skis, there are still many ways for children of all ages to join the winter fun. The fresh air and physical activity often leads to the bonus of happier kids, and maybe even longer naps!
Outside fun
In Scandinavia they say, “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing!” If the weather outside isn’t too frightful, bundle up and go sledding, build a snow man or try these fun activities:
Snow painting: Fill spray bottes (available at the dollar store) with water and food coloring. Use lots of food coloring to make the colors bright. (If it gets on jackets or snow suits, it will easily wash out.) Let your child spray the snow and make beautiful water color collages. Be sure to take a turn yourself — it’s fun!
Frozen bubbles: When the temperature dips below 32 degrees, hit the great outdoors with your bubble blowers in hand. Dip the wand, blow bubbles, and watch them freeze. This is magical fun that is followed by lots of bubble watching by babies, and bubble chasing and catching by toddlers and older children.
ABC Cayuga's Play Space turned 1 year old this month. And, like the children who've let their imaginations run wild at the new facility, its s…
Play at the park: Your local park isn’t just a summertime destination. Exploring the playground in all seasons helps children build confidence as they navigate the changing terrain. Just walking through the snow in boots challenges balance and motor skills. Children will need extra help since they can’t hold railings with mittens, and surfaces are more slippery. You will both find that climbing, using the slide and swinging are all great fun in winter.
Indoor fun
You have free articles remaining.
Some days, it is just too cold and wet to play outside. Try some of these ideas for new ways to play when you are stuck inside:
Indoor obstacle course: You have everything you need to turn your living room and/or kitchen into an obstacle course that will challenge your child’s need to move, climb and balance. Here are a few ideas to get you started:
• Crawl under or over a row of chairs. Try spreading the chairs out and let a preschooler alternate crawling under then climbing over.
• Crawl under a string stretched between two chairs.
• Throw a bean bag (ball, small stuffed toy) into a laundry basket.
• Walk or jump on a row of sofa cushions that have been lined up on the floor.
You get the idea!
Balloon tennis: Children naturally play this by swatting balloons to keep them in the air with their hands. Make it more fun by making “tennis rackets” from paper plates taped to large craft sticks (or wooden spoons). This is a fun indoor game that helps kids practice hand-eye coordination and balance. Because the balloon moves slowly, even toddlers can join in. Older children can, and will, play this on their own, but everything is more fun with a parent partner!
Come to the Play Space! At the Play Space, you and your little ones will always find playful options to chase away the winter blues. Join us for music and movement on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., or come share a snack with us on Fun Food Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Older children (ages 3-6) will enjoy creating art on Artful Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Our new sensory area is open every day and has been a sense-sational hit for all ages!
The days are getting longer. Soon we will see the first signs of spring, and everything will be just a bit easier. Until then, try to remember that if life gives you snow, make snow angels!
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and programs at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.