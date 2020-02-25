ABC Cayuga: Playful ways to put the 'win' in winter

Winter is hard on parents. The short days, cold temperatures and snowy, wet weather tend to keep us indoors. It can be a struggle to keep active young children happy during these long gray days and weeks. Bundling up a young child for outdoor play in winter is an adventure in itself. But don’t let the layers and the battle with mittens deter you. While children younger than 3 may not be lacing up skates or strapping on skis, there are still many ways for children of all ages to join the winter fun. The fresh air and physical activity often leads to the bonus of happier kids, and maybe even longer naps!

Outside fun

In Scandinavia they say, “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing!” If the weather outside isn’t too frightful, bundle up and go sledding, build a snow man or try these fun activities:

Snow painting: Fill spray bottes (available at the dollar store) with water and food coloring. Use lots of food coloring to make the colors bright. (If it gets on jackets or snow suits, it will easily wash out.) Let your child spray the snow and make beautiful water color collages. Be sure to take a turn yourself — it’s fun!