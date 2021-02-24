ABC Cayuga: Raising kids with grit and persistence

“Grit is an often invisible display of endurance that lets you stay in an uncomfortable place, work hard to improve upon a given interest, and do it again and again.” —Sarah Lewis, professor of education, Harvard University
If we have learned nothing else during this year of pandemic, “hanging in there” is a lesson that we have all had to practice. We’ve been asked to show that we have perseverance and grit. In the past decade, grit has become a term that educators and researchers use to describe children who can see setbacks as opportunities, and respond to challenges with creative new approaches. It is a character trait that serves children well in their early learning years and throughout their lives.
How can parents and educators support the development of grit in children? Here are some ideas:
• Let children drive their own play. If children can have lots of space and time to take play in any direction, they’ll be much more likely to identify their interests — and interests are seeds that sprout true passions.
• Let “creatures” be teachers. Children learn all kinds of lessons by observing and pretending to be other living things. The natural world is full of examples of animals and plants that have evolved unique ways to persist and, in turn, thrive. Just think of monarch butterflies and their migration each year!
• Pretend with kids. What does pretending have to do with grit? When children pretend, they develop the ability to bend the rules, imagine new worlds and substitute one idea for another. Part of working your way around obstacles in life is thinking and acting flexibly.
• Reframe problems as interesting challenges. It’s hard to watch our children struggle, but it’s helpful to ask ourselves, “When is frustration really suffering, and when is frustration a means to learn?” When we jump in and make a task easier, it doesn’t result in more learning. The opposite is also true. When children experience an appropriate level of challenge, their brains “turn on.” The challenge becomes a way to get better at the task at hand and to learn to be both flexible and, you guessed it, gritty.
• Trust kids to tell you what’s too challenging. Young children are good at knowing when too much is too much. But a little frustration is good practice for life. So let them give challenge a try. For example, if your child decides to try to drag a log four times her size, let her go for it. Through a bit of persistence, she’ll learn a thing or two about physics, as well as her own limits. If she gets stuck or really frustrated, you can offer to team up and see what happens when you work together — but remember to let her be in charge and tell you how to help.
• Notice and honor effort. Think about how you praise, and look for every opportunity to value effort over achievement (avoid praising talent or “smarts”). When you see a child put real effort into something, especially if they struggle and persist, describe the child’s actions to them and stress the learning. For example, “I saw that your tower kept falling over, but you switched the blocks and kept going. What did you learn about building towers from all of those falls?”
• Be mindful of the limitations of grit. The concept that, "if we work hard, we will have success" just doesn’t apply equally to all kids in the world or in our community. As caring adults, we have to be careful not to assume that grit alone levels an uneven playing field. Children who have physical, emotional, developmental or any significant life challenges should not be expected to overcome those challenges with grit alone. They need and deserve the support to promote overall healthy development as well as the development of qualities like grit.
• Practice grit and let your kids see. One of the most powerful ways to nurture grit in children is to model it ourselves. Identify a pursuit that you really love and at which you can always get better. Maybe it's baking bread, tending to plants, playing an instrument or running. Share with your kids how you love this passion/task, as well as the ways you find it challenging.
Parenting may just be the best lesson in grit!
If you feel like your passions took a backseat since becoming a parent, and certainly over this past year, you are not alone! Maybe grit is a great reason for us to dust off an old passion and start showing our kids how great getting better at something we love can be. Parenting is also a passion, something that we love unlike any other pursuit, to which we are completely committed and at which we can always get better. Setbacks and pandemics aside, we can stay curious, keep learning and persist.
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.