ABC Cayuga: Raising kids with grit and persistence

• Pretend with kids. What does pretending have to do with grit? When children pretend, they develop the ability to bend the rules, imagine new worlds and substitute one idea for another. Part of working your way around obstacles in life is thinking and acting flexibly.

• Reframe problems as interesting challenges. It’s hard to watch our children struggle, but it’s helpful to ask ourselves, “When is frustration really suffering, and when is frustration a means to learn?” When we jump in and make a task easier, it doesn’t result in more learning. The opposite is also true. When children experience an appropriate level of challenge, their brains “turn on.” The challenge becomes a way to get better at the task at hand and to learn to be both flexible and, you guessed it, gritty.

• Trust kids to tell you what’s too challenging. Young children are good at knowing when too much is too much. But a little frustration is good practice for life. So let them give challenge a try. For example, if your child decides to try to drag a log four times her size, let her go for it. Through a bit of persistence, she’ll learn a thing or two about physics, as well as her own limits. If she gets stuck or really frustrated, you can offer to team up and see what happens when you work together — but remember to let her be in charge and tell you how to help.