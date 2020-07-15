ABC Cayuga: Staying playful during a pandemic

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore with your family. The nice weather is here, and central New York has much to offer young children. There are trails, parks with wide-open spaces, lakes, streams and pools to cool off in. We can enjoy the great outdoors and stay safe from COVID-19 by following some good guidance.
Start early! Hitting the parks and trails early is not only cooler, but chances are fewer people will be out in the morning. This is not difficult for those of us who have early risers in the household.
Practice physical distancing. Go places where there is plenty of room to spread out. Keep your mask handy, such as around your neck, in case you do come to a bottleneck on a trail or walking path where you can’t physically distance.
Sanitize regularly. We continue to learn about virus transmission through the air. Droplets do eventually land on surfaces. In addition to wearing your mask in public places, frequent hand-washing and surface cleaning continues to be effective in reducing exposure to COVID-19.
Use common sense. As leaders of your family, find out the facts. Frequently check any one or all of these sites with confidence: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New York State Department of Health and the Cayuga County Health Department.
ABC Cayuga's Play Space turned 1 year old this month. And, like the children who've let their imaginations run wild at the new facility, its s…
Small group size gathering. When you feel ready to schedule meet-ups with family or friends, commit to keeping the group size small to start. Look at which phase your county is in to help you make the best decision.
Looking for ideas? A local favorite is the Cayuga Community College Nature Trail. The entrance is located at the back of the college parking lot at 197 Franklin St. Here you will find winding walking paths, bridges to cross and small ponds with enough wildlife to make it an adventure. It is fun for all ages. The Seymour Library StoryWalk begins in mid-July in Hoopes Park (100 S. Herman Ave. in Auburn). Don’t forget to bring some bread to feed the ducks! There are beautiful flower beds, paved walking paths and scenery.
For trails, search the internet by county. Look for way guidance at each location. Recently, paths have become one-way to assist with physical distancing.
Some favorites with little ones are Great Gully Falls Trail in Union Springs, Fillmore Glen in Moravia and the Seneca Trail. In Onondaga County, Guppy Falls and Baltimore Woods were my kids’ favorites.
In Cayuga County, we are very fortunate to have the beautiful surroundings of the Finger Lakes. Whichever adventure you choose, I am sure you will find a place to have fun.
At the Play Space, we continue to offer Play at Home ideas listed on our website, social media pages and YouTube channel. Look for a July and August summer play tips and activities newsletter with more great information. Not on our email list? Sign up at info@playspaceabc.com.
The ABC Cayuga Board of Directors continues to monitor Play Space reopening scenarios. In phase four there are restrictions on capacity (25%), physical distancing of visitors and access to interactive play areas. We are working closely with peers in the children's museum/science center sectors on guidance, with regular communications and sharing of resources. Please know that all decisions are made with the health and safety of families and staff at the forefront. Community input is extremely important to us. The Play Space will be sharing a community survey next month. Please complete it and share it with friends.
In the meantime, continue to play it safe at home or in the great outdoors!
Nancy Tehan is the executive director of ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!