ABC Cayuga: Staying playful during a pandemic

Small group size gathering. When you feel ready to schedule meet-ups with family or friends, commit to keeping the group size small to start. Look at which phase your county is in to help you make the best decision.

Looking for ideas? A local favorite is the Cayuga Community College Nature Trail. The entrance is located at the back of the college parking lot at 197 Franklin St. Here you will find winding walking paths, bridges to cross and small ponds with enough wildlife to make it an adventure. It is fun for all ages. The Seymour Library StoryWalk begins in mid-July in Hoopes Park (100 S. Herman Ave. in Auburn). Don’t forget to bring some bread to feed the ducks! There are beautiful flower beds, paved walking paths and scenery.

For trails, search the internet by county. Look for way guidance at each location. Recently, paths have become one-way to assist with physical distancing.

Some favorites with little ones are Great Gully Falls Trail in Union Springs, Fillmore Glen in Moravia and the Seneca Trail. In Onondaga County, Guppy Falls and Baltimore Woods were my kids’ favorites.

In Cayuga County, we are very fortunate to have the beautiful surroundings of the Finger Lakes. Whichever adventure you choose, I am sure you will find a place to have fun.