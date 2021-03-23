ABC Cayuga: Talking to young children about race

Young children learn by asking questions. "Why do trees have leaves?" "Why do I have to take a nap?" Often, these questions can be answered in a meaningful way, without too much thought. However, when your child’s question is about another person’s race, it may catch you off-guard or embarrass you. Sometimes parents believe that the best response is to gently remind a child not to talk about someone’s skin color. Another common answer to these inquiries might be that “skin color doesn’t matter” or “we are all the same."
Many of us were raised to believe that “not seeing” a person’s skin color or being “color blind” is the best way to show acceptance. Research over decades, however, has shown that when children ask a question about race and are told to “hush” or that what they said is “not nice,” they are left confused. They can see that we are, in fact, not the same — that’s why they mentioned it. Their young minds start to process that if what they said is “not nice,” there must be something “not nice” about the person and it must relate to their skin color. When well-meaning adults are silent about race or use “we are all the same” rhetoric, they unknowingly reinforce the development of racial bias in children.
How can parents address these questions respectfully, and when should we start to talk about race with young children? Conversations about race and racism will look different for each family. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the science is clear: The earlier parents start the conversation with their children, the better.
Begin with babies
Research has shown that ”as early as six months, babies notice the physical differences associated with race, begin to form their racial identity and start absorbing racial stereotypes," notes Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, a noted expert on the psychology of racism. (Dr. Tatum presented a virtual panel discussion and community conversation of her national best-seller "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" as a follow-up event for the first-year read for Wells College students and participants in the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Community Read. The video of this highly informative discussion is available at sc-read.org.)
Babies develop their worldview through direct experience, and one easy way to expand their world is with books. If you are a white family, make it a point to read books with characters who don’t look like your child or your family. Black and Brown families might need to work a bit harder to find their families represented in children’s books, but it is important for all children to see themselves portrayed positively in books. All families can bring children and families of different races, family structure and differing abilities into their “community” through books. If you’re not sure where to start, visit your library and ask for book suggestions. A wonderful online resource is commonsensemedia.org. They have a "Books that Promote Diversity and Inclusion" list divided by age for babies through school age.
Talk with toddlers
Toddlers love to make sense of the world by categorizing and doing a deep dive into “same and different.” Make this exploration of "same and different" a part of your everyday experience. Talk about red apples and green apples, tall people and short people, children with curly hair or straight hair, and yes — notice and talk about brown skin, tan skin, peach skin and black skin, especially when you are reading books. Talk about families that “match” and families that have members with different skin colors. Compare skin color in your own family. If your little one notices racial differences, acknowledge the comment with a simple “yes, that woman does have brown skin. You have peach skin. I have tan skin.” Continue to read books representing a wide diversity of characters and families. If possible, prioritize buying toys that feature people with different skin colors and gender roles. Dolls, in particular, foster a sense of connection for toddlers and allow them to practice caring, empathetic behavior through play.
Be proactive with preschoolers
Preschoolers are famous for pointing out differences. They often go a step beyond and assign positive traits to people like themselves or their families, and negative traits to people who look different. It’s all part of their identity development, but a cue for you to be proactive in shaping their racial understandings. If your child says, “That guy’s hair is weird!” Respond in a calm, straightforward way and say, “His hair is not weird. It is different from yours, but he is African-American and it’s exactly right for him.” If possible, also point out a similarity. “I notice he is wearing a red shirt. I wonder if red is his favorite color, just like you?” Noticing a similarity or interesting detail helps remind the child that everyone has many qualities and characteristics, and skin color does not define someone. Preschoolers are also very invested in the topic of fairness. They are ready to begin to explore how making assumptions about someone because of their hair or skin color is not fair. Talk about this issue of fairness as you read books. Ask who is in the story and who is left out? Are there older people like grandparents? People who use a wheelchair? People with different skin color? Women and men? Does the family look like your family? Your preschooler is ready for the challenge — but be forewarned, storytime might get longer!
At the Play Space, we have the joy and honor of playing and learning with children and families. One of our key guiding principles is to ensure that all families feel welcome and included. Racism is a lived reality for too many Americans. It is embedded in long-standing policies and practices requiring us all to look deeper and examine what we do and how we can work to dismantle ideas and practices that exclude families. We have learned that, just like parents, it is through the choices we make, the conversations we have, the toys we buy and the values we demonstrate that we can teach children through our actions every day. We are on this journey together.
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.