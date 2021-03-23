ABC Cayuga: Talking to young children about race

Talk with toddlers

Toddlers love to make sense of the world by categorizing and doing a deep dive into “same and different.” Make this exploration of "same and different" a part of your everyday experience. Talk about red apples and green apples, tall people and short people, children with curly hair or straight hair, and yes — notice and talk about brown skin, tan skin, peach skin and black skin, especially when you are reading books. Talk about families that “match” and families that have members with different skin colors. Compare skin color in your own family. If your little one notices racial differences, acknowledge the comment with a simple “yes, that woman does have brown skin. You have peach skin. I have tan skin.” Continue to read books representing a wide diversity of characters and families. If possible, prioritize buying toys that feature people with different skin colors and gender roles. Dolls, in particular, foster a sense of connection for toddlers and allow them to practice caring, empathetic behavior through play.

Be proactive with preschoolers

Preschoolers are famous for pointing out differences. They often go a step beyond and assign positive traits to people like themselves or their families, and negative traits to people who look different. It’s all part of their identity development, but a cue for you to be proactive in shaping their racial understandings. If your child says, “That guy’s hair is weird!” Respond in a calm, straightforward way and say, “His hair is not weird. It is different from yours, but he is African-American and it’s exactly right for him.” If possible, also point out a similarity. “I notice he is wearing a red shirt. I wonder if red is his favorite color, just like you?” Noticing a similarity or interesting detail helps remind the child that everyone has many qualities and characteristics, and skin color does not define someone. Preschoolers are also very invested in the topic of fairness. They are ready to begin to explore how making assumptions about someone because of their hair or skin color is not fair. Talk about this issue of fairness as you read books. Ask who is in the story and who is left out? Are there older people like grandparents? People who use a wheelchair? People with different skin color? Women and men? Does the family look like your family? Your preschooler is ready for the challenge — but be forewarned, storytime might get longer!