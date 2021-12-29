ABC Cayuga: The importance of playing with your baby

Did you know the Play Space now offers a "babies only" hour of play? Baby Play takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays while the Play Space is closed. We invite non-walking babies and their caregivers to this special time of stories, songs, movement, socialization and more!

Play is so important, even for young babies. Babies play by using their senses to learn about objects and their environment; this is known as sensorimotor play. When a baby is playing, they are learning about the world around them, connecting to their caregiver and stimulating early learning skills.

Babies are never too young to play. You can begin exploring play with your newborn by simply talking to them, reading them a book or singing them a nursery rhyme. When you are engaged with your baby and making this connection, your baby is partaking in play. As your baby gets a little older, you can introduce toys to the play. Babies enjoy things that they can explore using their senses. Choose toys that make noise, such as a rattle, or things with bright or contrasting colors, such as cloth books with black and white pictures. Babies will also enjoy feeling toys with different textures. Explore toys that are smooth, bumpy, soft and so on.

Peek-a-boo is a Baby Play favorite and can be played with the littlest of little ones. When you play peek-a-boo with a small baby, you want to be gentle and speak softly in order not to scare the baby. When you play a quiet game of peek-a-boo, you are connecting with your baby and your baby enjoys the game because he or she gets to see your face. As your baby gets older, they enjoy seeing your face disappear and reappear; they enjoy the routine of the play. You can add different components to peek-a-boo by using a scarf or light fabric while playing, or having the baby sit in front of a mirror and watch as you play.

Blocks are another great toy for babies. When children are very young they will explore the blocks using their senses, checking out how the block feels, seeing if the block makes noise and, of course, wanting to taste the block. When choosing blocks for babies, try ones that are soft, have different textures and/or make noise. As your baby grows, introduce different types of blocks.

The Play Space is the perfect place to play with your baby. We have a special Baby Play area that is filled with safe, developmentally appropriate toys for babies of all ages. The Play Space also has special baby boxes that are filled with toys and activities for you to use based on your child’s development level. Themes include "Tummy Time," "Creeping, Crawling, Scooting," "Learning Through Touch" and more! Be sure to check out these boxes next time you come to play!

What are families saying about Play Space and Baby Play?

“The Play Space is the perfect place to cultivate young minds! Even the youngest. We love everything about the baby area. The soft play mats that are so easily disinfected. The mirrors, because it's so fun to look at that stranger looking back. So many toys! And the sensory bins! The sensory bins offer so much! I love how they each focus on different senses and that they include ideas on how to engage babies with those contained items. It's so wonderful having a place that's geared towards our little ones, where everyone is so inviting, and you know that your child is benefitting from even the shortest visits.” — Renate, mother of 4-month-old baby Sybil

“I bring my son to the Baby Play program at Play Space because I want to give him as many opportunities as I can to foster his growth and development. It’s fantastic that I can have that one on one time with him in a quieter setting without many distractions since Baby Play is specific to infants and is held after normal business hours. Jill has provided me with new songs to sing with my son and more activities to do with him! In addition, socializing with other parents is beneficial to myself as we all can offer support, ideas, and watch our babies learn/interact together!” — Rashelle, mother of 5 1/2-month-old baby Jordan

For more information about Play Space and Baby Play, please visit our website at playspaceabc.com or follow us on Facebook.

Jill Hand is director of family programs and community connections at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.

