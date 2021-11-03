ABC Cayuga: The power of play for school-age children

Reopening the Play Space at 100 North St. in Auburn has been a joyous adventure. Our new space is designed to meet the developmental needs for learning through play for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. We hoped, in this larger space, we could also extend our reach to include more play opportunities for “the big kids," as we call them, or ages 5-8.

This wish has come true! This past Saturday was typical of the wide range of play that the “big kids” were engaged in.

⦁ Wegmans had a few very capable “floor managers” age 6 and 7 who worked the registers, bagged groceries, helped customers find products and, best of all, restocked the shelves from shopping carts that were abandoned by toddlers! At one point, they told me they were taking a break, and made “closed” signs to put at the registers. I assured them that we could cover the registers during their well-earned break!

⦁ A 6-year-old girl and her 8-year-old cousin lovingly cared for the baby dolls, dressing all eight of them, reading to them and feeding them lunch after putting them in grocery carts and picking up some applesauce and animal crackers at Wegmans.

⦁ An elaborate castle was constructed by a 5-year-old with help from his 9-year-old sister, using our “fort builder” rods and connectors. It was draped with brightly colored cloth and became a hideout and playhouse that welcomed many children throughout the morning.

⦁ All of these children enjoyed the sensory play area, using kinetic sand and water and creating fanciful treats at the play dough kitchen.

⦁ They also made their way into the build-and-create room, where ages 4 and older are allowed to safely enjoy Legos, art materials and other construction and play materials with small pieces. One child, curled up on a bean bag chair looking at books, told me, “I just need some me time." Such important self-knowledge for an 8-year-old.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that these children ages 5-9 are embracing the opportunity to play.

"Children are designed, by natural selection, to play," wrote Peter Gray, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Boston College, in the American Journal of Play. "Whenever children are free to play, they do."

Play is essential to development because it contributes to the cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being of children and youth.

In fact, play is so important to optimal child development that it's been recognized by the United Nations as a basic right of every child. But with all of the structured activities and the scheduled lives kids often live these days, some are left without any real time to just play.

In a special report on play, the American Academy of Pediatrics outlined a host of payoffs from free play:

⦁ Allows kids to use their creativity and develop their imagination.

⦁ Encourages kids to interact with and explore the world around them.

⦁ Helps children adjust to school and enhance their learning readiness, learning behavior, and problem-solving skills.

⦁ Helps kids learn and practice self-regulation.

⦁ Helps kids build decision-making skills.

⦁ Teaches kids to work in groups so they learn to share and resolve conflicts.

In a time when so many parents deal with hectic schedules, it's good to remember the importance of a little free time.

The AAP also notes that some of the best interactions between parents and kids occur during unstructured playtime together. Parents at the Play Space get to play too! Children love creating elaborate meals for their parents or grandparents in the Wegmans test kitchen, or being boosted up to make that block tower just a little taller. One week, I observed a dad happily constructing an elaborate space craft at the Lego table as his two children assured him they would be right over in the sensory area when he was done! Play helps us all slow down and enjoy the moment and each other.

In addition to all that play provides for these older children, their presence is a gift to younger children. They come with big ideas and the skills and experience to execute them. They make castles and invite toddlers in. They build obstacle courses and make accommodations for children who need a simpler experience. They increase the level of play by modeling and including others — skills that are great for them to practice, and for younger children to begin working on.

We have been expanding our hours slowly, keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 numbers as children returned to school. Our large space, air exchange system and safety and cleaning protocols have increased our confidence in our ability to safely serve children and families. We are excited to announce that our hours will expand beginning the week of Nov. 15 and will include 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays to provide more after-school hours for our big kids and their families. All guests ages 2 and older are required to wear masks. Keeping everyone safe and healthy while playing remains our biggest priority.

We look forward to playing with you soon!

Please visit our website, playspaceabc.com, or visit us on Facebook for hours, policies and special events.

Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.

