ABC Cayuga: The power of the quiet child

It has been a long year of social distancing and solitary play for families with young children. Many are just beginning to visit public parks and have outdoor play dates with small groups of children. As your toddlers and preschoolers begin to navigate the social world again, you will notice a range of behaviors. Some young children burst onto the scene with energy and enthusiasm. Others hang back, take their time, play alone and quietly watch. Is this something to worry about? Absolutely not! In fact, this “onlooker” behavior is an important stage in the development of social play. Even if children appear as if they are not engaging with other kids, they are absorbing and learning from one another. If you look and listen carefully, you often see the ideas, approaches and even language that these children use emerge later in your child’s individual play.
Often, quiet children are labeled shy, and adults spend time encouraging them to join in, afraid that they are missing out. Let’s take a minute and flip the script of “shy” and get a better understanding of these little onlookers and how to best support them. According to Susan Cain’s wonderful book, "Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverted Kids," a third to half of us tend to present as introverted— something that is helpful to remember in a world that seems to place value on being outgoing and gregarious. What does “introvert” really mean? I often hear descriptions of extroverts as people who enjoy or are “highly skilled” at social interactions, and introverts as “shy” or “not social.” These descriptions can imply that introverted people lack the capacity or desire for socializing, which isn’t the case at all.
Susan Cain points out that these misunderstandings can lead loving adults to push kids in social situations. When that push happens, children can feel pressured to act in ways untrue to their natural approach. This makes it hard for them to operate from their strengths and, at times, forces them to retreat even further.
Introversion really means a tendency to get energy, or recharge, from internal experiences or solitary experiences, and time to be with your own thoughts and feelings. Extroversion is the tendency to get those same things from interactions with others. This preference may dictate the kinds of experiences children choose and the way that they enter situations, but it doesn’t indicate or predict how skilled they become socially, how well they connect to friends or even how well they assert themselves. In fact, for young children, onlooking is a natural stage of social play and one that leads to greater social ability. If we think about it, choosing to play as an onlooker, especially in a brand-new group situation, is not only comfortable, it’s advantageous. The chance to get the lay of the land from watching and playing alongside the group gives a child the chance to enter into play once they have all of the information they need to really thrive. Not a bad approach!
Here are some things to remember that will support and truly honor your onlooker:
• Label the feelings, not the child: If your child is quiet and sitting on your lap instead of joining other children, adults might ask, “is she shy?" Or say to your child, “It’s OK, you don’t have to be shy." You don’t need to apologize for your child’s behavior. Instead, say something like, "Maya likes to stay quiet at first when she meets new people/visits new places." Or, “Sometimes Maya likes to learn by watching and listening.” Or, “I think Maya is feeling a little shy right now. She’ll warm up when she’s ready." This language helps children (and other adults) understand that those feelings can be conditional and based on the experience or setting. Feeling shy is different than being shy. More importantly, these words show positive acceptance of the feelings and the child.
• Observation is as good as action: This is especially true when entering a new group situation. A child who chooses to play on the periphery of the group or takes their time to enter into the action has a distinct advantage: They have time to observe others. When anyone takes the time to pay attention, they can pick up on clues and cues about what others are doing, needing and feeling. With this knowledge, their first interactions can lead to more meaningful and successful connections.
• Just wait: Many children need the chance to process a new experience before they respond to it. Your child may leave a music class in which they clung to you and did not actively participate, only to sing all of the songs with flair in the car on the way home!
• Be with quiet: Some of us have a tendency to fill the void and use lots of language to meet a quiet child. Taking a lesson from little onlookers, I have learned to try to answer their reserve with my own quiet and gentle reserve, giving them plenty of space and time and following their lead.
We hear so much these days about the importance of allowing young children to celebrate their unique gifts and “be who they are." When we really think about it, a child’s quiet approach just might be their greatest superpower!
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.