ABC Cayuga: The power of the quiet child

Susan Cain points out that these misunderstandings can lead loving adults to push kids in social situations. When that push happens, children can feel pressured to act in ways untrue to their natural approach. This makes it hard for them to operate from their strengths and, at times, forces them to retreat even further.

Introversion really means a tendency to get energy, or recharge, from internal experiences or solitary experiences, and time to be with your own thoughts and feelings. Extroversion is the tendency to get those same things from interactions with others. This preference may dictate the kinds of experiences children choose and the way that they enter situations, but it doesn’t indicate or predict how skilled they become socially, how well they connect to friends or even how well they assert themselves. In fact, for young children, onlooking is a natural stage of social play and one that leads to greater social ability. If we think about it, choosing to play as an onlooker, especially in a brand-new group situation, is not only comfortable, it’s advantageous. The chance to get the lay of the land from watching and playing alongside the group gives a child the chance to enter into play once they have all of the information they need to really thrive. Not a bad approach!

Here are some things to remember that will support and truly honor your onlooker: