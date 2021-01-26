ABC Cayuga: Use everyday moments to encourage creativity

Have you ever watched a child pick up a box and wear it as a hat? Or turn a coffee container into a drum? Children are experts at “thinking outside the box,” and it’s a natural tendency that deserves notice and nurturing.
Creative thinking is a critical skill not only for artists or musicians, but also for children as a way of thinking about and being in the world. The world our children will grow up in is complex. A creative approach leads to persistence, flexibility and innovation — important tools for your child’s 21st century tool box.
If you have spent any time with young children, you know that they are driven by curiosity, asking questions at every turn and experimenting and learning through play. They don't let the conventional or “right” way to use an object limit its possible uses. Sure, a mixing bowl is a bowl, but with a simple flip it’s also just the right stepping stool for reaching the cookie jar! Children are naturally driven to take things apart and transform them into other things — which are core actions in the creative process. All of this “innovation” can be a challenge for parents who are trying to keep their little ones safe and teach them self-control. It helps to remember that creative children are not trying to make you crazy but are showing you how brilliant they are! Little children have lots of big ideas. Thankfully, there are play experiences that contribute to the development of a strong creative foundation — while keeping children safe and learning.
Here is a set of key “creativity” mindsets or truths:
⦁ There are infinite possible uses for any object.
⦁ There are many possible solutions to any problem.
⦁ The messier the better. ( I promise: Kids are completely washable!)
⦁ “Wrong” outcomes lead to the “right” outcomes. (If we don’t rush in and show the “right” outcome.)
⦁ We can take things apart and make new things.
These truths are really easy for little children to grasp — they are wired to come into life thinking this way. It’s our job to try to fill their creativity buckets with experiences that reinforce these truths.
Here are some ways to put these truths into practice in your everyday life:
⦁ Provide open-ended materials. Blocks are a perfect example. There is no “right” or wrong way to use them, and the possibilities are infinite. Try not to lead the experience by building something, or asking “what are you making?” This puts the end at the beginning and limits the child in exploring sorting, lining up, stacking and really experiencing the quality and possibilities of the material. Or save a big box, present it to your child and say, "I saved this for you! You can do whatever you like with it! Let me know if you need anything!”
⦁ Encourage (or even just allow) kids to make messes. This is easier for some people (kids and adults) than others. Not all children want to engage in messy play, but it is important to give them opportunities. There is a wonderful saying: "play messy today, think flexibly later." When we allow kids to make mud, mix different paints together or play with soapy water at the kitchen sink, we allow them the chance to get comfortable acting freely and exploring a wider range of possibilities.
⦁ Understand that some kids need to take things apart. When it comes to play, there is great value in destruction — or as I like to say, “de-constructing." It’s one of the key creative acts. Some children need to understand how things go together by first taking them apart. If you have one of those children, make an object out of connecting blocks like Duplo or Lego (a simple vehicle, or house) and invite them to take it apart. There is also a line of “take-apart toys” for preschoolers by Battat (battatco.com) designed be taken apart using the included child-friendly tools. Meanwhile, gently teach them that not all objects (e.g. the remote control or your neighbor’s flower bed) are available for de-construction!
As children grow older, their natural creative mindset is often diminished as they begin to learn the conventional ways of doing things. There is a shift from playful learning to learning discrete skills. As they begin more formal education, there is a need for them to learn the right way to do some things, but the more they bring their creative ideas and innovative approach, the deeper and stronger this later learning will be.
As Maya Angelou said, "You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have."
Elizabeth Stilwell is the director of operations and education at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.