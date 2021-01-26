ABC Cayuga: Use everyday moments to encourage creativity

If you have spent any time with young children, you know that they are driven by curiosity, asking questions at every turn and experimenting and learning through play. They don't let the conventional or “right” way to use an object limit its possible uses. Sure, a mixing bowl is a bowl, but with a simple flip it’s also just the right stepping stool for reaching the cookie jar! Children are naturally driven to take things apart and transform them into other things — which are core actions in the creative process. All of this “innovation” can be a challenge for parents who are trying to keep their little ones safe and teach them self-control. It helps to remember that creative children are not trying to make you crazy but are showing you how brilliant they are! Little children have lots of big ideas. Thankfully, there are play experiences that contribute to the development of a strong creative foundation — while keeping children safe and learning.