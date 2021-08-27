After losing barbershop to COVID-19, Auburn man finds calling in bike repair

After Greg Bates lost his Auburn barbershop to the COVID-19 pandemic, he needed a new line of work. It wasn't long before the wheels began turning.
Bates now repairs bicycles, motor bikes and more through his new business, Gee Bikes & Hobbies. Sometimes he fixes them for their owners, same as any other mechanic. But mostly, he buys defective bikes online through marketplaces like Facebook and Craigslist. Bates then fixes whatever's wrong with them at his South Fulton Street home, and sells them for profit.
Repairing bikes has been a hobby for Bates for a few years, he told The Citizen on Thursday. Turning that hobby into a business, however, has been nothing short of a blessing.
"God did it. He made something that I never thought would be my business into my business," he said. "I've found true fulfillment."
A life of bumps in the road — losing his barbershop being the most recent — led Bates to that fulfillment.
He was born in Detroit, but due to the poverty there his mother, Linda, moved him to Liverpool to stay with his aunt. Linda would later join him, and currently lives with him in Auburn.
Bates attended Liverpool schools, then transferred to Nottingham High School due to better opportunities in basketball there. But those weren't the only opportunities at the urban school, he said. Within six months of transferring, he was selling drugs. In hindsight, going from a mostly white school to a mostly Black one made him hungry for an identity, no matter the cost.
"I was doing all the wrong things. It was all about acceptance. I wanted to be in the cool crowd, guys pulling up in shiny cars," he said. "Once you get stuck in that lifestyle, it's hard to get out."
Bates was first arrested on drug charges in 1997, when he was 23. He was arrested again in 2006 and 2011. The latter, for involvement with two drug rings in Cayuga County, led to time in a state substance abuse treatment program that inspired him to turn his life around. Seeing his prized white 2006 BMW 750Li become an Auburn Police Department school resource officer vehicle, and written about in a 2016 story in The Citizen, only strengthened his resolve. He worked at Dollar Tree before opening his barbershop, The Hair Lounge, at 223 State St. in 2016.
Over the next few years, Bates invested more than $20,000 into the barbershop and the building where it was located, even though he was leasing the space. But after COVID-19 began in the U.S. in March 2020, he had to shut the business down for months. Then, when it was allowed to reopen, many of his customers didn't return. His bills piling up, Bates had to close the shop in January.
"God led me in that direction," he said. "I guess cutting hair wasn't where he wanted me to be."
It was while Bates was running The Hair Lounge that his bike repair hobby began. He first bought a motor bike that needed a chain and muffler on Facebook for $250. Having worked as a diesel mechanic for Birnie Bus Service in Syracuse years ago, he figured he'd try fixing the vehicle. He did — and when he was able to sell the bike for $750, or 200% profit, he took notice.
Now, months into Gee Bikes & Hobbies, Bates' home is a bona fide bike garage. They fill his basement, and previously his living room. His mother doesn't like the smell of gas, he said with a laugh, so he's been trying to shrink their footprint. That's also why Bates tries to limit repair work to vehicles he can turn around in a day or two. Anything that requires "major surgery" he avoids.
For bikes he buys, repairs and sells, Bates travels as far as Pennsylvania and the New York City area, he said. He'll travel farther for motorcycles, another type of vehicle he repairs along with go-karts and all-terrain vehicles. But motorized bikes make up most of his work, he continued, because of both their rising popularity in recent years and their propensity to break.
"People are starting to realize how much fun they are, but they're still toys. They're motors on a bike," he said. "If you make the plastic parts work hard against the metal parts, they break."
The slogan of Gee Bikes & Hobbies is "We provide energy." That's because riding a bike is energizing, Bates said, and liberating. For him, however, the same goes for repairing one.
"Believe in yourself," he said, "and never stop pushing because you never know when your true potential is going to come."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.