After losing barbershop to COVID-19, Auburn man finds calling in bike repair

After Greg Bates lost his Auburn barbershop to the COVID-19 pandemic, he needed a new line of work. It wasn't long before the wheels began turning.

Bates now repairs bicycles, motor bikes and more through his new business, Gee Bikes & Hobbies. Sometimes he fixes them for their owners, same as any other mechanic. But mostly, he buys defective bikes online through marketplaces like Facebook and Craigslist. Bates then fixes whatever's wrong with them at his South Fulton Street home, and sells them for profit.

Repairing bikes has been a hobby for Bates for a few years, he told The Citizen on Thursday. Turning that hobby into a business, however, has been nothing short of a blessing.

"God did it. He made something that I never thought would be my business into my business," he said. "I've found true fulfillment."

A life of bumps in the road — losing his barbershop being the most recent — led Bates to that fulfillment.

He was born in Detroit, but due to the poverty there his mother, Linda, moved him to Liverpool to stay with his aunt. Linda would later join him, and currently lives with him in Auburn.