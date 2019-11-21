{{featured_button_text}}
Planning for Transition: A Resource Fair will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

The fair is for new and beginning farmers or landowners looking to transition their farm to the next generation. Topics will include business planning and communication tools.

The fair is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required.

For more information, or to register, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County at (315) 539-9251 or visit nyalt.org.

