The 21st annual AIDS Ride for Life will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, and proceed from Stewart Park in Ithaca around Cayuga Lake.
The ride, which has attracted more than 400 riders from 20 states, Canada and other countries, supports the Southern Tier AIDS Program and its services to people who have HIV and AIDS.
Volunteers are sought to help with a packet pickup event Sept. 6 and the ride itself the next day; duties will include setup, lunch handout, road marshaling and more.
For more information, visit aidsrideforlife.org or call (607) 272-4098.