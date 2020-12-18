Aikman: Invasive ghosts of seasons past in Owasco

The total area of land planned for restoration might not seem significant. Yet, for a busy public works facility like Owasco’s, losing nearly a quarter of its operational space is a serious hardship. To make matters more difficult, along with removing decades of compacted street millings and debris, and installing protective guardrails, the town was also required to remove and control the notorious invasive plants common reed (Phragmites australis) and Japanese knotweed (Fallopia japonica) within the restoration areas. Unfortunately, these invasive plants are increasingly common throughout the Owasco Lake watershed.

Originally, the state DEC scientists were unaware that Japanese knotweed was spreading within the project footprint. Upon notification, we incorporated control of this plant into the town’s “schedule of compliance.” Knotweed grows in large stands and is abundant throughout the Owasco Flats, along the Owasco Inlet from Groton to Moravia, and can be seen behind the mini-mart on the traffic circle near Emerson Park. Knotweed prefers habitat along stream banks and upland sites alike. It spreads from rhizomes (or “runners”), horizontal stems that creep through the ground. It does not spread very successfully from seed. Typically, the top part of Knotweed’s rhizomes create a thick mat on the surface of the soil that easily breaks apart. They become the plant’s principal means of spreading and reproduction when pieces of that mat wash downslope or downstream.