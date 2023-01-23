Alliance serving Cayuga, other counties awarded $50K grant

Inclusive Alliance, an association of health and human services nonprofits serving Cayuga and several other counties, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to develop its infrastructure and support programs provided by members.

The grant was awarded by the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, Inclusive Alliance said in a news release.

“Building a strong, collaborative network of human services providers is an essential strategy for improving the health of our community, and the Health Foundation is proud to support Inclusive Alliance as they build capacity to meet the needs of their member network,” said Nora OBrien-Suric, Ph.D., president of the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York. “As the health care landscape continues to evolve, we are grateful for Inclusive Alliance’s efforts to ensure children and adults in Central New York can access the quality, inclusive services they need and deserve by fostering innovation and coordination among the agencies that serve them.”

Along with Cayuga, Inclusive Alliance consists of nonprofits serving Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Madison counties and beyond.

“This funding and technical assistance will support planning, development, and capacity building for the central infrastructure that supports our growing network of diverse organizations,” said Lauren Wetterhahn, executive director of Inclusive Alliance. “Through collaboration, our network partners with foundations, governmental agencies, health insurance providers, and other non-profit agencies to deliver and expand innovative, evidence-based programs that meet key community needs and to demonstrate the impact of those services on health outcomes.”

For more information, visit inclusivealliance.org.