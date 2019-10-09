Cheryl Poe initially didn't know the first thing about special education advocacy. But when she clashed with a school district over the difficulties encountered in class by her oldest son, who has disabilities, Poe was angered enough to do something about it.
Despite originally planning to be a licensed professional counselor, Poe got involved in special education advocacy. In retrospect, she believes she was also motivated by the trauma she felt while dealing with her son's situation. She was further frustrated by the thought that families who didn't have her resources might be dealing with similar or worse issues.
The National Allies for Parents in Special Education, of which Poe is president and co-founder, will hold its second national conference later this month at the Holiday Inn in Auburn. The event will feature conferences and seminars throughout Oct. 19 and 20, covering topics such as restraint and seclusion used in schools, the business of advocacy work for low-income families, and more.
Around 100 people, including parents, advocates, attorneys and service providers, are expected to attend the event. Poe said the group assists underserved families who don't have access to special education tools and resources, and may not know they exist. Poe said these are usually black, Latino and lower socioeconomic families. The conference is an opportunity for families and advocates to learn more about the resources available to them, Poe said, and for people in the field to network and share resources.
Being a parent of a special needs child from an underserved demographic often means navigating a labyrinth of assumptions and stereotypes, which can be difficult and frustrating, Poe said. That's one of the reasons she wanted to help others. She said it is important to help people in need of special education resources.
"Because if we don't, no one else will," she said.
In 2017, Poe's group, some parents, lawyers and others discussed ways to make additional educational resources available to underserved families. The following year, the group's first national conference was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since the Auburn-based Cuddy Law Firm is one of the group's biggest sponsors, and the group often refers families around the area to the firm, Auburn was selected for the second conference, Poe said. She praised the firm's founder, Andrew Cuddy.
"We're doing it in the Auburn, New York, area because there's a need for it for the surrounding areas but also in honor of the dedication Andrew Cuddy has given to this cause and the number of people like me, who knew nothing, who had no hope, and his willingness to talk on the phone or share anything to help or offer some suggestions," Poe said.
One of the biggest challenges that often face parents and those who advocate for special needs children, Poe said, is retaliation. Often, school districts treat the child and the family differently after they begin receiving access to resources and understanding their rights. Retaliation can manifest in many forms, she continued, such as added security when that family is on school grounds, or the district restricting the parents' ability to communicate directly with their child's teacher. The latter is a common form of retaliation, Poe said.
"When parents start understanding what they can ask for, that's when the retaliation starts," she said.
Poe, who is also president and co-founder of the nonprofit Advocating 4 Kids in Virginia Beach, Virginia, added that special education is a civil rights issue.
"We as a community and as a society have a responsibility to ensure that our most vulnerable communities are protected, and if we don't pay attention to the needs of our students with disabilities, we are failing as a society," Poe said.
Heather Luke, who will be speaking at the conference about situations where students are restrained and secluded from others, said those situations can cause trauma for all parties involved. She's thrilled to be a part of the event, she added.
Tunette Powell, the conference's keynote speaker, will discuss advocates collaborating with parents on special education issues. She got involved with advocacy after her children, who don't have disabilities, were suspended from school when they were 3 and 4. She wrote about her experience for her local paper, and it was eventually picked up by CNN. Soon after, Powell said, families across the country — primarily black families with children who have special needs — began contacting her. She's glad people involved with the field will be able to share resources at the conference.
"When parents reach out to me all around the country, I'm always trying to figure out, 'Who can I connect them with?'" Powell said. "The fact that there's a conference that's doing that work, connecting you with the resources and really creating the foundation for parents to have access to information is extremely inspiring."