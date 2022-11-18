Aluisio: Completion of the Owasco Lake Watershed 9E Plan for Phosphorus Reduction

On Sept. 9, the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element (9E) Plan for Phosphorus Reduction was jointly approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of State.

The 9E plan was developed to expand upon the 2016 Owasco Lake Waterfront Revitalization and Watershed Management Plan, which assessed the state of Owasco Lake and its watershed at that point in time by evaluating changes to water quality and habitat conditions and the challenges that existed in maintaining and improving uses of the lake: clean drinking water, healthy aquatic habitat and recreational opportunities.

The 9E plan, in turn, hones in on strategies that will bolster, specifically, phosphorus reduction efforts in the watershed. Phosphorus is the limiting nutrient for primary production in Owasco Lake’s ecosystem, meaning that compared to other nutrients, phosphorus will be the first nutrient to be completely used up by photosynthesizing organisms. Therefore, algal and plant growth in the lake is limited by how much phosphorus is available to use.

If watershed managers can identify the sources of phosphorus contributions to Owasco Lake, then they have a better shot at combatting the consequences of excessive nutrient discharges like harmful algal blooms (HABs) and problematic aquatic plant growth. HABs have been documented in Owasco Lake since 2014, and associated toxins were first measured in the unfinished drinking water in 2016. HABs negatively impact the drinking water supply and water-based recreation, and impair the health of the lake’s aquatic habitat. The 9E plan, ultimately, opens new paths to funding for local government entities, agencies and nonprofits to elevate conservation efforts within the watershed.

Michele Wunderlich, associate planner with the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, is the local point person who coordinated all relevant parties to ensure the 9E plan reached completion. EcoLogic, a woman-owned environmental consulting firm out of Cazenovia, prepared the report. The 9E plan is funded through the Department of State, under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund, which funds capital projects that aim to increase environmental protections and enhance local communities.

The 9E plan was supported by three mathematical models:

1. The SWAT (soil and water assessment tool) model, which was customized to the Owasco Lake watershed’s specific characteristics, predicted the quantity of phosphorus entering Owasco Lake, as well as the potential sources originating within the landscape. The model takes into account topography, soil type, land use and management practices. The model also assesses the likelihood of achieving phosphorus reduction targets given these parameters, as well as to estimate the effectiveness of a variety of proposed measures and solutions, including where implementation would be the most effective.

2. The MEANSS (method for estimating attenuation of nutrients from septic systems) model provided insight on phosphorus loading from individual septic systems in close proximity to the lake, which was ultimately estimated to be a relatively small percentage of the total.

3. The Owasco Lake Water Quality model, created by Upstate Freshwater Institute, aided in predicting the effectiveness of proposed conservation practices at meeting water quality targets, and how long it would take to observe desired water quality benefits.

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association, in support of the 9E plan process, has been collecting water samples from Owasco Lake watershed streams for several years. These water samples have been tested at the institute’s laboratory in Syracuse, and are used to calibrate and validate the SWAT model. Hyfi water level elevation sensors that have been installed throughout the watershed also target sampling locations used for the SWAT model, and will be used to estimate flow information that can support the model. Other supporting data was provided by the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. Professor Todd Walter and his colleagues in the Department of Biological and Environmental Engineering at Cornell University customized the SWAT model, input data and obtained final outputs for the 9E plan.

The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council is on the Watershed Advisory Committee for 9E plan implementation, and will act as the coordinating entity of this committee. The role of the Watershed Advisory Committee is to:

1. Facilitate cooperation and coordination of local governments, state agencies and other stakeholders essential to preparation and implementation of the plan;

2. Focus the planning process;

3. Assist in reviewing consultant proposals;

4. Review work products;

5. And be representative of project stakeholders.

The approved Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction can be viewed on the Cayuga County website at cayugacounty.us/1244/Owasco-Lake-Watershed-Nine-Element-Plan. For an exhaustive list of all parties who contributed to the process, see Page 7 of the plan.