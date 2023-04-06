In recent years, the Owasco Lake watershed has been the focus of numerous conservation plans and efforts aimed at improving the lake’s water quality. As a drinking water source for over 45,000 people, it’s imperative that watershed residents are aware of the numerous conservation efforts that can be initiated to improve the overall health of the landscape and Owasco Lake. One of many important efforts that landowners can undertake is the implementation of effective sediment and erosion control measures on residential and commercial construction sites when ground-disturbing activities will occur.

These projects can present water quality risks if the migration of sediment, during rain events or snow melt, is not adequately managed. Snow melt and stormwater runoff can pick up exposed sediment as it flows downslope. During construction work, the proper installation and maintenance of sediment and erosion control measures is imperative to prevent exposed sediment from entering Owasco Lake and its tributaries. Storm water runoff can also pick up contaminants, nutrients and construction debris that have the potential to degrade water quality. Implementing effective forms of erosion and sediment control is especially critical for those performing construction work on lakeshore and streamside properties. Owasco Lake has 25 miles of shoreline, with several properties currently undergoing construction or renovations that have caused disturbance to the ground.

The Owasco Lake watershed inspectors routinely inspect residential and commercial construction sites to protect against negative impacts to water quality, and to determine compliance with the local watershed rules and regulations. Watershed inspectors continue to follow up on construction sites throughout the course of ongoing projects to document compliance, working directly with landowners and their contractors to resolve any concerns found. Landowners and contractors are advised to promptly and properly implement stormwater best management practices prior to land-disturbing activities, and to maintain, upkeep and add to their existing erosion and sediment control practices as needed. Ensuring that erosion and sediment control products remain effective can be challenging; however, watershed inspectors recognize property owners and their associated project teams who have taken proactive measures to ensure that Owasco Lake is properly protected from their lakeside construction project.

Mike Coppola and Molly McGowan, in addition to their contractors, Capstone Contracting Group, and their architects, Holmes, King, Kallquist & Associates, have all collaborated to advance a construction project in the town of Owasco that serves as a leading example for other lakeside landowners looking to work on their properties while protecting lake water quality. This team of dedicated professionals properly implemented and maintained their erosion and sediment control products from the start of the project, meeting and even exceeding the watershed inspector’s expectations. Capstone Contracting Group specifically asked watershed inspectors for recommendations for additional protections throughout the winter months, and installed two rows of sediment filter socks, per New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recommendations, to enhance snowmelt-related protections. Their filter socks are staked through the center, as required, and completely encircle any disturbed areas on site.

“We are very aware of the health of the lake, and the health of the environment, and we try to be as environmentally conscious as possible,” Coppola said. “We advocate for the lake, all the time.” Coppola and McGowan are also members of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, a locally active volunteer-based organization that facilitates education events and assists with the implementation of conservation practices throughout the Owasco Lake watershed.

All in all, the team has responded positively to all requests from the watershed inspectors for improvements, and have remained in compliance with the watershed rules and regulations. We have a collective responsibility to protect Owasco Lake. This group provides a fine example of how to be a good lake steward, and a good neighbor, to all who rely on Owasco Lake for drinking water and recreation, as well as those who appreciate its vast beauty.