Aluisio: The destructive force of wet wipes in the Owasco Lake watershed

Wet wipes are popular hygienic products that are commonly marketed as being flushable. However, unlike toilet paper that disintegrates rapidly, they are non-biodegradable and remain intact long after flushing. Once wet wipes are flushed, the common euphemism "out of sight, out of mind" does not ring true for wastewater treatment operators, who must deal with the consequences.

Flushing a wet wipe contributes to the creation of a sewer system phenomenon known as fatbergs. The term “fatberg” is a recent moniker used to describe these conglomerations, in use at least since 2009. Fatbergs are formed when non-biodegradable solids (e.g. wet wipes, cotton balls, condoms, sanitary products, etc.) are combined with fats, oils and greases that have made their way into the sewage system. Many non-biodegradable products are designed in such a way that they retain their form, even when wet. Once in the sewer, these solid wastes snag on points of irregularity within pipes (e.g. hardened concrete drip, tree roots, sharp bends, etc.), and cooled fats, oils and greases tend to accumulate on the surface, eventually forming a clog.

A fatberg 820 feet long and weighing 140 tons was discovered underneath Whitechapel, London, in 2017, where aging Victorian sewers are rife with superficial irregularities and therefore more prone to forming fatbergs. The cost of removing this specific fatberg was estimated to be around £2 billion, and destruction and removal of the fatberg took nearly two months. Though we may not experience fatbergs of this magnitude in the United States, even smaller ones threaten the proper function of our sewage systems and prove costly to operators, municipalities, and taxpayers.

The damages caused by fatbergs are not inconsequential. Not only can they cause raw sewage to back up into homes, but they can also force untreated sewage to overflow from sanitary systems and into surface waters, adversely impacting water quality. This happened twice in Baltimore in the fall of 2017, resulting in the discharge of over 1 million gallons of waste into a Maryland stream. Fatbergs can also destroy equipment at wastewater treatment facilities. Pictured with this column is a recently damaged grinder from the town of Owasco's wastewater treatment facility. The teeth of grinders, a component of the treatment process that is designed to break up biodegradable solid waste, can gum up while attempting to masticate the unwanted masses. The parts and labor associated with repairing and replacing broken equipment, as well as the time spent manually removing fatberg clogs and extricating material from grinders, pose significant costs to treatment facilities. Those with septic systems aren’t safe either — though fatbergs may not form within septic systems, flushing wet wipes and other non-flushable items can cost homeowners in the form of more frequent tank pump-outs.

Solid waste conglomerations have been around for as long as we’ve had public sewer systems, but with the rise in popularity of wet wipes over the past several years, they have grown in frequency and in size, threatening the operation of wastewater treatment facilities.

The city of Auburn and town of Owasco request that the public do not flush the following items:

• Wet wipes (including baby and disinfectant wipes)

• Paper towels

• Towelettes

• Tissues

• Feminine hygiene products

• Plastic and latex items

• Dental floss, hair and other stringy materials

• Fats, oils, and greases

• Kitty litter and aquarium stone

• Diapers

• Glass, metal, gravel or sand

Jillian Aluisio is a watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.com.

