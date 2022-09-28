Alvarez: A cookie fundraiser and busy times for Auburn Girl Scouts

Thin Mints, Samoas and stouts — oh my! Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, serving Cayuga and Onondaga counties (in addition to 24 others across New York and two in Pennsylvania), is holding its first cookies and beer tasting fundraiser. Cookies Untapped will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Collegian Hotel & Suites, 1060 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Tickets are still available for $65 per person; attendees must be 21 or older. Purchase tickets now at gsnypenn.org/cookiesuntapped.

All 10 varieties of Girl Scout Cookies (including brand-new Raspberry Rally, which debuts for online purchase only in January) will be perfectly paired with a New York state craft beer hand-selected by A.W. Wander, upstate’s craft beer destination. Breweries include Beer Tree Brew Co., SingleCut Beersmiths, Other Half Brewing Co., Aurora Brewing Co. and Meier's Creek Brewing Company.

Doors open and the silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., with pouring starting at 6 p.m. Tickets include a tote bag, collectible tasting glass, light fare and all cookie-beer pairings. Guests will enjoy live music by Keep Up, an assortment of items (Girl Scout Cookies, restaurant gift cards, spa gift baskets and more) in the silent auction, raffles and a cash bar. Plenty of free parking is available. Attendees can book limited accommodations at the discounted rate of $139 for the night. Call Collegian Hotel & Suites at (315) 701-4312 and mention Cookies Untapped.

Proceeds raised will stay local to GSNYPENN to support future programming in the communities it serves as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA.

Local Girl Scout news

After waiting more than two years due to the pandemic, Troop 40727 from Auburn was finally able to visit Washington, D.C., last month. They took in impressive sights like the White House and U.S. Capitol, and visited monuments and museums.

Troop 60311 from Auburn hand-built “book garages,” neighborhood lending libraries, for community service. They learned how to use tools and plan out their project.

Juliette Girl Scouts (individually registered members) Trista Allwood from Union Springs and Lilyana Thornton from Cayuga, who opened a Little Library at Harris Park this summer, were notified the project has officially earned them their Girl Scout Silver Award. The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette (grades six through eight) can earn. Girls who pursue Silver Awards look around their neighborhoods and/or schools and develop a project to make their community better in the process.

