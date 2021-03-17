Alvarez: Auburn-area Girl Scouts earn honors

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is proud to announce that 29 girls from across its territory earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting — during the 2019-20 member year. Since 1916, the Gold Award has stood for excellence and leadership, and millions of girls have positively impacted their communities and the world with creative, impactful and sustainable Take Action projects.
GSNYPENN typically honors each “class” in-person during late fall. Due to the pandemic, the celebration was moved and reimagined as a virtual recognition. It was held Feb. 27 with recipients and their families, council staff and the board. The keynote speaker was Girl Scout alum Alexandra Jacobs Wilke, a village trustee in Potsdam and director of public relations at SUNY Potsdam.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life. They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. We applaud the commitment and dedication required to earn this award and are proud of our ‘Class of 2020’ Gold Award Girl Scouts. We know they will continue to make the world a better place well into the future,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.
The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable and the standards required to earn it are demanding — but the rewards are many. The award recognizes Seniors and Ambassadors (grades 9-12) who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable projects. Each girl dedicates a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have lasting impact. The award acknowledges the power behind each girl’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself but making the world a better place for others. Girls who earn the award tackle issues dear to them and drive lasting change in their communities and beyond. The award is a key that can open doors to scholarships, preferred admission tracks for college and career opportunities.
The following Cayuga County-area girls earned their Gold Award:
Rachel Pflueger of Auburn: Lean-To Restoration at Y-Owasco and Mental Wellness
Rachel addressed camp counselors’ mental health by providing instruction from experts at orientation, sharing resources for healthy coping, and repairing lakeside lean-to’s at Camp Y-Owasco as a safe, quiet place for counselors to recharge. Some of her favorite Girl Scout memories include community service, waterfront activities, Service Unit encampments and finding her Girl Scout mom. Rachel is a graduate of Moravia High School and attends Cayuga Community College, where she studies criminal justice and plans to transfer to Buffalo State.
Sabrina Westmiller of Auburn: Identify and Record Cemetery Headstones and Monuments
Sabrina addressed the importance of cleaning headstones and created a presentation on how to preserve the history of ancestors for others to follow. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is attending lock-ins where they went “back in time” to the days of Juliette Gordon Low, competed in relay races from 1912 and ended with a pajama fashion show. Sabrina is a graduate of Dana L. West High School.
Port Byron Troop sends encouragement
Junior Troop 61553 from Port Byron donated Girl Scout Cookies to Auburn Community Hospital staff. The girls in fourth and fifth grades included thoughtful messages of encouragement and thanks on each box to help lift staff’s spirits during this difficult time.
Jordan-Elbridge Scouts hold cookie drive-thru
Daisy Troop 61000 held a drive-thru at Onondaga Coach in Auburn. The troop is comprised of girls in kindergarten. Cadette Troop 60002 held their drive-thru at Jordan-Elbridge Community Center. The girls are in grades 6-8. Troops in the service unit have exceeded cookie sales from 2020 and are on their way to selling 10,000 packages!
There’s still time to support local Girl Scouts with their largest annual fundraiser. Area cookie sales conclude on March 28. The cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. All funds raised stay local. Cookies are just $5. This year, girls are working hard to overcome challenges to more traditional face-to-face and walk-up sales due to the pandemic. Connect with local troops, locate drive-thru and sales through community partners, or place an online order at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.