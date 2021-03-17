Alvarez: Auburn-area Girl Scouts earn honors

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is proud to announce that 29 girls from across its territory earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting — during the 2019-20 member year. Since 1916, the Gold Award has stood for excellence and leadership, and millions of girls have positively impacted their communities and the world with creative, impactful and sustainable Take Action projects.

GSNYPENN typically honors each “class” in-person during late fall. Due to the pandemic, the celebration was moved and reimagined as a virtual recognition. It was held Feb. 27 with recipients and their families, council staff and the board. The keynote speaker was Girl Scout alum Alexandra Jacobs Wilke, a village trustee in Potsdam and director of public relations at SUNY Potsdam.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life. They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. We applaud the commitment and dedication required to earn this award and are proud of our ‘Class of 2020’ Gold Award Girl Scouts. We know they will continue to make the world a better place well into the future,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.