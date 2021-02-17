Alvarez: Auburn-area Girl Scouts sell cookies creatively in 2021

The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) troops ends Sunday, March 28. Local girls are getting creative to get iconic treats safely into the hands of customers during their largest annual fundraiser, which powers activities, community service, programming and more. All funds raised stay local. Cookies are just $5 per box. The annual cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girls develop important life and leadership skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics — for a lifetime of success. This year, girls are flexing those leadership skills further as they overcome challenges to more traditional face-to-face and walk-up sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Connect with local troops selling cookies and locate drive-thrus using the Cookie Finder at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.
Digital contactless sales
Girl Scouts use their Digital Cookie link to connect with friends and family. Cookies are delivered no-contact or shipped for a fee. Many girls are also using platforms like FaceTime and Zoom to host virtual booths. New this year are troop ordering links, searchable by zip code on Cookie Finder, to order from a local troop for shipment.
Drive-thru booths and community partners
Cookie Finder allows cookie fans to enter their zip code to locate drive-thru booths for contactless sales. Troops are partnering with businesses and organizations in their communities. Some businesses are also assisting troops with cookie sales through their locations. All proceeds go back to the troop. Most troops accept cash and credit/debit cards. A sampling of troops hosting drive-thrus and working with community partners (use Cookie Finder for more) includes:
Drive-thru at Southern Sales Mini Storage, 4978 Route 90, Union Springs
• 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20, Feb. 27 and March 6, troops in Caywasco Service Unit 425
Drive-thru at Jordan-Elbridge Community Center, 1 Route 31, Jordan
• Noon to 3 p.m. March 13, Troop 10529
Drive-thru at Jordan-Elbridge Community Center, Route 31, Jordan
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 21, Feb. 28, March 7 and March 21, Troop 60002
Drive-thru at Pine Hill Pharmacy, 2949 Route 370, Cato
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out) March 15, troops in Cato-Meridian Service Unit 403
Community partner Rudolph’s Ice Cream, 99 Genesee St., Auburn, will have a Girl Scout cookie-inspired sundae on the menu every Saturday through March 13, working with troops in Auburn Service Unit 401.
Additional community partners assisting troops with cookie sales this season include the Village Market in Aurora, Rx City Pharmacy in Auburn, Union Springs Super Market in Union Springs and Wilcox General Store in King Ferry.
NYS Fairgrounds drive-thru
To further assist troops, GSNYPENN is partnering with the New York State Fairgrounds (581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse) to host weekend drive-thrus from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, March 21. Sales take place outside of the Tractor Supply Co. Exhibit Center. Credit/debit cards are preferred, but cash will be accepted.
Grubhub delivery
Thanks to a new national collaboration, Grubhub delivery will be available in select areas from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through March 21. Some days vary by location. Customers place orders using the Grubhub website or app. Special discounts on delivery fees will be offered during designated dates. The following areas have Grubhub cookie delivery within a 20-minute driving radius:
- Auburn (zip code 13021) (Auburn Service Unit 401 in partnership with Fingerlakes Mall)
- Binghamton (zip code 13905)
- Canandaigua (zip code 14424)
- Cicero (zip code 13039)
- Fayetteville (zip code 13066)
- Horseheads (zip code 14845)
- Ithaca (zip code 14850)
- Syracuse (zip codes 13204 and 13209)
- Utica (zip code 13502)
- Victor (zip code 14564)
- Watertown (zip code 13601)
Donate cookies to local Meals on Wheels and first responders
“If you can’t eat them, treat them” through GSNYPENN’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project. Customers help support local girls while giving back. Donated cookies will be gifted to 2021 recipients Meals on Wheels and first responders.
Gimme5 Sweepstakes
Each time customers buy five or more boxes of cookies from GSNYPENN Girl Scouts, they have the chance to win a prize: Girl Scout cookies, Amazon gift cards, $500 cash. Customers need the troop number from the girl or troop they purchased cookies from for the online entry form. Complete details are available at gimme5sweeps.com.
If you don’t have a connection with a local troop or need help locating cookies, contact GSNYPENN at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org for assistance.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.