Alvarez: Auburn-area Girl Scouts sell cookies creatively in 2021

The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) troops ends Sunday, March 28. Local girls are getting creative to get iconic treats safely into the hands of customers during their largest annual fundraiser, which powers activities, community service, programming and more. All funds raised stay local. Cookies are just $5 per box. The annual cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girls develop important life and leadership skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics — for a lifetime of success. This year, girls are flexing those leadership skills further as they overcome challenges to more traditional face-to-face and walk-up sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Connect with local troops selling cookies and locate drive-thrus using the Cookie Finder at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.

Digital contactless sales

Girl Scouts use their Digital Cookie link to connect with friends and family. Cookies are delivered no-contact or shipped for a fee. Many girls are also using platforms like FaceTime and Zoom to host virtual booths. New this year are troop ordering links, searchable by zip code on Cookie Finder, to order from a local troop for shipment.

Drive-thru booths and community partners