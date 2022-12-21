Alvarez: Auburn, Cato Girl Scouts earn Gold Award

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is proud to recognize all 34 members of its Gold Award Class of 2022 who invested countless hours and made a sustainable impact addressing causes they care about within their communities. GSNYPENN’s most recent class turned their passions into action with projects that demonstrate the breadth of issues American teens feel are most prevalent in society today.

Two Girl Scouts from the local area were recognized for earning their Gold Awards during the 2021-2022 membership year at a celebratory luncheon held last month at Drumlins in Syracuse. Attendees included award recipients and their families, council staff and board members. The keynote speaker was Deryn Pomeroy, a Girl Scout alum who serves as a trustee and director of strategic initiatives for the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in Syracuse.

“I’m inspired by our Class of 2022 Gold Award Girl Scouts. They identified the root cause of pressing issues in their communities, created sustainable solutions and took action to earn one of Girl Scouting’s highest achievements. Each embodies our mission, promise and law, and completed a project with lasting impact,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said.

Since 1916, the Gold Award has stood for excellence and leadership for girls everywhere. It is the highest and most prestigious award that Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts can earn. Through their work on sustainable Take Action Projects, Gold Award recipients gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and the world need.

Katelyn Johnson, Cato

Take Action Project: "Explore the Area to Defeat Childhood Obesity"

Katelyn helped keep kids healthy and active through various means, such as holding a “Get Moving Carnival” and making a book that includes exciting places to visit around New York state. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is whale watching in Boston. Katelyn is a graduate of Cato-Meridian High School and currently attends the University at Buffalo, where she studies medicinal chemistry.

Adrianna Schwartz, Auburn

Take Action Project: "Cayuga’s Recreation Trail Renovation"

Adrianna addressed the issue of run-down trails in the village of Cayuga by making it a better place to walk and relax. She built new benches, put in a birdwatching area, made new signs and cleaned up trails. Adrianna's favorite Girl Scout memory is traveling to The Birthplace in Savannah, Georgia, and learning about all the history that took place there.

Regional Girl Scout news

Girl Scout Cadette Troop 60311 of Auburn was formally recognized in late November for their work as Juniors in earning their Bronze Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior (grades 4-5) can achieve. Girl Scouts who earn the Bronze Award work a minimum of 20 hours building a team, exploring their community, choosing a project, planning it, putting their plan in motion and spreading the word about their project.

Girls built the “Troop 60311 Book Garage” for their community at the United Church of Auburn. Their project entailed gaining permission from the church to install the book garage on the property, getting instruction from a builder on using tools to build their project, purchasing materials, building the book garage, facilitating book drives and collecting book donations. The troop checks the book garage once a week during their troop meetings and restocks reading materials there as needed.

