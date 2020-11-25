Alvarez: Auburn Girl Scouts plant trees in honor of Founder's Day

Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927) founded Girl Scouts in 1912. Today, the organization serves millions of girls, adult volunteers and alums, and reflects the arc of Low’s remarkable life. A passionate believer in the potential of all girls and the importance of fostering their growth, character and self-sufficiency, Low is credited with establishing and nurturing a global movement that has changed the world. In honor of Girl Scouts Founder’s Day — Low’s Oct. 31 birthday — girls from local troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways’ Auburn service unit participated in the “Grow Auburn Trees” service project and planted trees to help improve their community. Participating girls include Girl Scout Cadettes Kerrigan and Maggie; Juniors Kenzie, Mackenna, Leatta, Lilly and Meghan; Brownie Amiriah; and Scout Daisy Mya. The girls planted trees with the assistance of representatives from the city of Auburn and NYSEG.
Skaneateles troops collect large food donation
Girls in GSNYPENN’s Skaneateles service unit collaborated with local Boy Scouts from Troop 61 to collect 2,700 pounds of food to be donated thorough the local food pantry to households in the community during the holiday season. Girls and their caregivers traveled throughout the community to pick up no-contact donations. Participants included Brownie Hali; Juniors Hazel, Brooke, Meg, Kate, Julia and Rachelle; members of some of the service unit’s older-level troops and lifetime members.
Register for “Discover. Connect. Take Action!” virtual event Dec. 10
Future Girl Scouts in grades K-3 and their families looking to discover new possibilities, connect girls with their peers and take action to support the community can participate in this free virtual event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, as an introduction to Girl Scouting. GSNYPENN staff will kick things off with the girls by hosting a dance party and create-your-own animal challenge, playing an interactive game and ending with the creation of a “thank you” card to share with a loved one — all while girls experience what it means to be a Girl Scout! Register now at gsnypenn.org/events.
Get outside with Year of the Outdoors
Girl Scouts is keeping girls engaged and active during the winter months! The council’s Year of the Outdoors celebration officially begins in December with a series of free virtual events over Christmas break. In January, the council’s camp directors will challenge girls to weekly fun winter activities and the council’s camp properties will be available to members for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, campfires and hot cocoa. Each month throughout the winter and spring, GSNYPENN will host exciting, hands-on free and paid activities — both virtually and in-person — including a weeklong exploration of women in outdoors careers, outdoors-based Girl Scout Week and Earth Week activities, a focus on STEM in the outdoors and citizen science, and another Great GSNYPENN Camp In Camp Out in June. Current members and those interested in joining Girl Scouts should check out gsnypenn.org/yearoftheoutdoors for more information and how to register for events.
Learn more about Girl Scouts
GSNYPENN serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. The council is offering a variety of additional virtual events to introduce girls to Girl Scouting and get caregivers engaged — including Homeschool Hangouts, parent and caregiver chats, virtual troop meetings by level and more. Visit gsnypenn.org/events for a complete list and to register. Questions about registering a girl or becoming an adult volunteer? Contact customer engagement at 1-855-213-8555, text LEAD to (315) 766-2268 or email info@gsnypenn.org.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
