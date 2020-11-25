Alvarez: Auburn Girl Scouts plant trees in honor of Founder's Day

Register for “Discover. Connect. Take Action!” virtual event Dec. 10

Future Girl Scouts in grades K-3 and their families looking to discover new possibilities, connect girls with their peers and take action to support the community can participate in this free virtual event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, as an introduction to Girl Scouting. GSNYPENN staff will kick things off with the girls by hosting a dance party and create-your-own animal challenge, playing an interactive game and ending with the creation of a “thank you” card to share with a loved one — all while girls experience what it means to be a Girl Scout! Register now at gsnypenn.org/events .

Get outside with Year of the Outdoors

Girl Scouts is keeping girls engaged and active during the winter months! The council’s Year of the Outdoors celebration officially begins in December with a series of free virtual events over Christmas break. In January, the council’s camp directors will challenge girls to weekly fun winter activities and the council’s camp properties will be available to members for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, campfires and hot cocoa. Each month throughout the winter and spring, GSNYPENN will host exciting, hands-on free and paid activities — both virtually and in-person — including a weeklong exploration of women in outdoors careers, outdoors-based Girl Scout Week and Earth Week activities, a focus on STEM in the outdoors and citizen science, and another Great GSNYPENN Camp In Camp Out in June. Current members and those interested in joining Girl Scouts should check out gsnypenn.org/yearoftheoutdoors for more information and how to register for events.