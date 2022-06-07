Alvarez: Auburn Girl Scouts practice horseback riding, hold Mother's Day tea

Local troops from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council had a very eventful spring. They remain busy honing their leadership skills and taking part in service projects as they head into the end of the academic year and prepare for Girl Scout activities over summer break.

Troop 60311 from Auburn is working on their horseback riding badge at Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center in Union Springs. Girls are learning the basics of horseback riding, proper care and horse safety. Best of all, they’re getting ready for their first ride!

Troop 60311 also made comfort backpacks for children in Ukraine that they will send via a local supply drive.

The Auburn Service Unit recently held a Mother’s Day tea. Girls enjoyed an afternoon with their moms, decorated flowerpots, took pictures and enjoyed lots of delicious snacks.

GSNYPENN staff are holding several upcoming programs and events for families interested in getting their girls involved in the Girl Scout program. Search these event titles at gsnypenn.org/events to register or connect with the designated staff member noted below. Programs in closest proximity to residents of Cayuga and Onondaga counties include:

Make New Friends: Kindergarten Jumpstart Virtual Series (begins June 14)

This four-part virtual series provides opportunities for girls entering kindergarten in fall 2022 to strengthen their competencies. Each event runs for an hour on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Girls will connect with the same friends each week, as well as staff and volunteers who will lead them through sessions around language and literacy, cognition, approaches to learning, and social and emotional learning. Caregivers are welcome to attend and participate. Contact Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org for more info or to sign up.

Twilight Camp at Lakefront Park, Geneva (begins July 18)

Twilight Camp is a fun-filled hour-and-a-half evening program for girls in K-3 who love the outdoors and want to learn more about Girl Scouting. It costs $25. Learn about wildlife, play outdoor games, make butterfly feeders and more! Adult caregivers are required to stay with their girls for the duration of the program. Girl Scout membership is required and can be purchased at the same time as camp registration. Financial assistance for memberships is available. Contact Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org for more info or to sign up.

Community Day Camp at Thornden Park, Syracuse (begins June 28)

This three-day day camp for girls in K-3 costs $125 and includes a fun patch; a $25 nonrefundable deposit required. This day camp is for girls who love being outside and want to play field games, make fairy houses and be frog detectives! Two colorful teams both strong and bold will work their way through fun, wet, colorful activities. Girl Scout membership is required to attend and can be purchased at the same time as registration. Financial assistance for memberships is available. Contact Membership Engagement Manager Sarah Schumske at sschumske@gsnypenn.org for more info or to sign up.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

