Alvarez: Auburn, Weedsport Girl Scouts wrap up busy June

Local Girl Scouts from the NYPENN Pathways Council serving Cayuga and Onondaga counties (in addition to 24 others across New York and northern Pennsylvania) took part in community service and outdoor activities throughout the month of June as part of their experience in the leadership program.

Members of Troop 60311 in Auburn assisted at Seymour Library’s "Discover Summer: Oceans of Possibilities" kickoff on June 25. Activities the girls helped with included drop-in story times, DIY design-a-fish and an under-the-sea obstacle course.

Girls from Troop 40214 in Weedsport held their first camping trip at the council’s outdoor property Camp Hoover. They went on a nature hike and matched paint sample colors to things they discovered on trails along the way. The girls also brought along “Flat Juliette” (in honor of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low) for photo opportunities in front of Hoover’s Song Lake.

GSNYPENN team members will attend a couple of the upcoming free Monday Movie Mania events presented by the city of Auburn Parks & Recreation Department on the evenings of July 11 at Clifford Park and Aug. 15 at Hoopes Park. Stop by their table to learn more about Girl Scouting and how to join as a girl member or adult volunteer. For further information, send an email to info@gsnypenn.org or call (315) 698-9400 for staff assistance.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.