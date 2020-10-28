Alvarez: Cayuga County-area Girl Scouts start new year

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) has launched its annual fall product sale, Treats, Reads & More, which runs through Dec. 5. The program helps local troops earn funds for community service, adventures, experiences and more while learning important life, entrepreneurial and leadership skills — essential components of Girl Scouting. The program is conducted both in-person and online, with virtual sales even more important due to challenges from COVID-19.
The 2020 product lineup includes nut and candy items by Ashdon Farms and magazines by M2 Media Group. New treats include Peanut Butter Trail Mix, Mint Treasures and Chocolate Covered Pretzels. Girls learn money management, business ethics, goal-setting, decision-making and people skills firsthand by managing both an in-person and online business. They also build virtual marketing skills by designing their online storefront, tracking their program goals and creating appealing content like customer emails, video greetings and a personal avatar — new this year!
Customers can also purchase items for donation through the Sweet Support program. For every $6 donation a girl receives, the council will donate a can of honey roasted peanuts to Operation Gratitude. Products are distributed automatically. Operation Gratitude’s mission is to forge strong bonds between Americans and their military and first responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide. Each year, 300,000-plus individually addressed care packages are sent to military deployed overseas, their children left behind, and first responders, new recruits, veterans, wounded heroes and their caregivers. Learn more at operationgratitude.com.
Learn about Treats, Reads & More at gsnypenn.org/trm, or contact the Girl Scout in your life to order. For assistance connecting with a local participating girl or troop, contact GSNYPENN customer engagement at info@gsnypenn.org or 1-855-213-8555.
Local Girl Scouts start 2020-21 member year
Auburn-area Girl Scout troops have started the new year meeting in outdoor spaces, large rooms and virtually. Troop leaders gathered for their monthly service unit meeting at the Presbyterian church to build their Girl Scout year. All local troops are invited to participate in the “Grow Auburn Trees” service project. Participants will plant street trees on Girl Scouts’ founder Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday, Oct. 31. The service unit is planning to host an event every six weeks for local Girl Scouts to take part in, even if their own troop is only meeting virtually this year. The brainstorming session led to phone calls and emails among leaders to begin developing action plans with local enterprise.
Junior Troop 60311 from Auburn bridged from Brownies (grades 2-3) to Juniors (grades 4-5) on Sept. 21 at Hoopes Park.
Cadette Troop 40727 from Auburn bridged from Juniors to Cadettes (grades 6-8) on Sept. 25 at Emerson Park. The bridge they walked across was built by their co-leader’s husband. The troop donated it back to the service unit so that others can use it for future bridging ceremonies.
Junior Troop 10860 from Skaneateles held its first meeting of the new year on Sept. 26 at Austin Park. The girls rode their bikes and skateboards, shared their “sit-upons” to earn the Fun with Duct Tape badge, completed a scratch Halloween craft and discussed different options for the year.
The Weedsport Service Unit held a recruitment event on Oct. 14 at Weedsport Free Library. Girls took part in hands-on STEM by building towers with mini marshmallows and toothpicks. A few new girls joined as a result! Volunteers are looking for additional girls to help build new Daisy (grades K-1) and Brownie (grades 2-3) level troops. Contact GSNYPENN Engagement Manager Jessica Ginney at (315) 698-9400 ext. 2518 or jginney@gsnypenn.org for more information.
GSNYPENN serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To search for troop opportunities, visit gsnypenn.org/join or text LEAD to (315) 766-2268. The council is also looking for caring, trusted adults to serve in a variety of volunteer roles. Visit gsnypenn.org/volunteer for more information.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
