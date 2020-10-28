Alvarez: Cayuga County-area Girl Scouts start new year

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) has launched its annual fall product sale, Treats, Reads & More, which runs through Dec. 5. The program helps local troops earn funds for community service, adventures, experiences and more while learning important life, entrepreneurial and leadership skills — essential components of Girl Scouting. The program is conducted both in-person and online, with virtual sales even more important due to challenges from COVID-19.

The 2020 product lineup includes nut and candy items by Ashdon Farms and magazines by M2 Media Group. New treats include Peanut Butter Trail Mix, Mint Treasures and Chocolate Covered Pretzels. Girls learn money management, business ethics, goal-setting, decision-making and people skills firsthand by managing both an in-person and online business. They also build virtual marketing skills by designing their online storefront, tracking their program goals and creating appealing content like customer emails, video greetings and a personal avatar — new this year!